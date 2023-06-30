Edward Griffin Coppell football

Edward Griffin and the Coppell football team earned a top-four finish at the 7-on-7 Div. I state tournament. 

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Although the start of the 2023 high school football season is more than two months away, Coppell, Lake Dallas and Marcus got in reps on both offense and defense at last weekend’s 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station.

And for Coppell, it was a tournament that the Cowboys won’t soon forget. Coppell went 2-1 on the first day to capture first place in pool h and then won three more games in the championship bracket of Division I to earn a top-four finish in the highest division of that event.

