Although the start of the 2023 high school football season is more than two months away, Coppell, Lake Dallas and Marcus got in reps on both offense and defense at last weekend’s 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station.
And for Coppell, it was a tournament that the Cowboys won’t soon forget. Coppell went 2-1 on the first day to capture first place in pool h and then won three more games in the championship bracket of Division I to earn a top-four finish in the highest division of that event.
To commence Pool H play, Coppell lost 19-12 to Byron Nelson in the first game played by both teams on June 23, but rebounded from that setback with a 35-19 victory against Vista Ridge before closing out the day with a 27-20 win over Hightower.
The second day at state provided plenty of late-game dramatics.
Coppell made an acrobatic catch on the final play of the game to outlast The Woodlands, 26-21, in the round of 32. The Cowboys followed up that win with a 27-20 triumph over Arlington in the round of 16.
Then in the quarterfinals, Coppell made a defensive stop on the final play of the game to upend reigning state champion DeSoto, 25-21. The Eagles attempted a pass over the middle but the Cowboys blanketed DeSoto and forced an incompletion.
Coppell came a tick away from earning a spot in the title game. The Cowboys appeared to complete a pass over the middle for a score. A Coppell wide receiver spun free of a Round Rock defender and had the reception. However, the Cowboys were called for a four-second violation and the Dragons escaped with a 32-27 victory.
Rules in 7-on-7 state that a quarterback must release the ball within four seconds upon the start of a play. Otherwise, that team will be called for a four-second violation, meaning the play won’t count and it will result in a loss of a down.
Lake Dallas, meanwhile, won Pool A with a 3-0 record but lost in the first round of the championship bracket to finish with a 3-1 mark. To begin pool play, the Falcons edged Jordan (Katy), 25-21. Lake Dallas followed with a 25-19 triumph over Weiss. The Falcons closed out pool play with a resounding 35-12 win over Odessa.
Lake Dallas’ run in the 7-on-7 state tournament ended with a 20-6 loss to Eaton in the round of 32 in the championship bracket.
Marcus went 2-3 at state. The Marauders began Pool G play with a thrilling 25-24 win over Everman, but lost their final two pool play games, falling to College Station, 27-26, and Barbers Hill, 25-19.
Marcus rebounded with a 20-13 victory over San Antonio Jay to begin play in the consolation bracket. However, the Marauders’ tournament run ended shortly thereafter following a 32-12 loss to Byron Nelson.
