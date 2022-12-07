The Coppell Chamber of Commerce held its State of the Arts luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 1 where city staff, chamber staff and community members came together to listen and watch resident arts groups of the Coppell Arts Center and hear updates on the center’s success in its first full season.

The Coppell Arts Center is home to the Coppell Arts Council, Theatre Coppell, the Coppell Community Chorale, the Coppell Community Orchestra, Coppell Creatives, and the Ballet Ensemble of Texas. The center completed its first full season in the new building and city officials couldn’t be more proud.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

