Students at Coppell Middle School East had the opportunity to perform at the Coppell Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Arts luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Dec. 1. The middle school’s choir sang a variety of holiday songs directed by Lauren Danby.
Students of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas perform at the Coppell Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Arts luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Dec. 1.
Members of the Coppell Community Chorale perform for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Arts luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Dec. 1.
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce held its State of the Arts luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 1 where city staff, chamber staff and community members came together to listen and watch resident arts groups of the Coppell Arts Center and hear updates on the center’s success in its first full season.
The Coppell Arts Center is home to the Coppell Arts Council, Theatre Coppell, the Coppell Community Chorale, the Coppell Community Orchestra, Coppell Creatives, and the Ballet Ensemble of Texas. The center completed its first full season in the new building and city officials couldn’t be more proud.
“I’m very excited to be here today to celebrate Coppell’s first State of the Arts presentation,” Coppell Mayor Wes Mays said. “This beautiful, state-of-the-art facility was a long time coming… This facility is unlike most other performance facilities in our area, as we serve the Coppell community in a number of ways.”
With the first season coming to a close, in total, the center presented 33 shows to the community, hosted 53 private rentals, put on 81 shows by the resident art groups, and had 166 public events, according to Ginene Delcioppo, the Coppell Arts Center Managing Director.
“That’s the goal of this center,” Delcioppo said. “It is for us to create a place for the community to gather, for the community to make memories, be entertained, learn something new, have fun, and enjoy all of the super talented local artists we have here in Coppell and all of the regional and national artists that we bring in. So, each and every day, that is why this building is here. We're very thankful for our local arts groups. We're very thankful for Pete Wilson, who fought for a long time for this building to be built and he was able to see it and direct a show in it before he passed, so that was very exciting for him, I know he appreciated that.”
During the luncheon, city officials and community members in attendance were able to see performances from three resident art groups of the Coppell Arts Center: the Ballet Ensemble of Texas, the Coppell Community Chorale, and the Coppell Community Orchestra. There was also a performance from the Coppell Middle School East choir, directed by Lauren Danby.
“We’re very excited to go into our second year,” Mayor Mays said. “And of course, we all owe a very, very special thank you to the Arts Center Foundation for their dedication to make sure that the center is a success. We’re so grateful for the continued support and involvement from our community patrons that truly has made the center what it is today. We couldn’t have asked for a better first season and I’m looking forward to seeing what this center and our patrons are going to do to take arts in the city of Coppell to the future.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
