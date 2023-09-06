During Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees meetings and in Parent University meetings, school safety has been a crucial topic, especially due to the newly implemented Texas House Bill 3 (HB3) as of Sept. 1.
The Texas legislature enrolled HB3 during the 88th regular legislative session, which requires a minimum of one armed security officer during school hours at each district campus. The bill defines an armed security officer as a school district peace officer, a school resource officer, or an armed commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel under Section 37.081 of the Texas Education Code.
During a safety and security update announced by Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt, he stated that the district understands that school safety is a shared responsibility and Coppell ISD is grateful for the trust families place in the district to protect students, teachers, staff, and visitors to campuses and buildings.
The district has been able to achieve the HB3 requirement for the Coppell ISD schools in Irving and Dallas. The district has one school resource deputy at Coppell Middle School West and one school resource deputy at Canyon Ranch Elementary. There is also one armed security personnel from D&L Securities serving Richard J. Lee Elementary and another armed security officer from D&L Securities serving Valley Ranch Elementary.
During a Coppell ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Aug. 28, the board approved a resolution for a Good Cause Exception to HB3. HB3 outlines the requirements of Section 37.0814 of the Texas Education Code, which allows Coppell ISD to declare a good cause exception since they are unable to comply with the requirement for a security officer due to the availability of funding or personnel who qualify to serve as a security officer.
This allows for the adoption of an alternative standard with which the district can comply. Since the district maintains 18 campuses, the city of Coppell and Coppell ISD currently do not have the staffing numbers to fulfill the required positions. The district does not maintain an internal Coppell ISD Police Department served solely by security resource officers and contracts with local law enforcement jurisdictions to provide security resource officers.
“Our partner, the City of Coppell, is working very hard to hire eight additional School Resource Officers for elementary schools in the City of Coppell,” Dr. Hunt wrote in a statement. “I assure you that all of our elementary campuses in Coppell are being served by a School Resource Officer, and the Coppell Police Department has increased patrols in the City of Coppell as they work to hire additional School Resource Officers.”
In addition to the new HB3 requirements, other safety and security enhancements include:
- Resistant film on windows and doors: This summer, Coppell ISD completed the project to add resistant film to the ground floor exterior windows and the doors at every district campus and building.
- Controlled access to campuses and buildings and exterior door audits: The district has controlled access to its campuses and buildings to safeguard the well-being of everyone in the school community. Coppell ISD will continue to conduct comprehensive exterior door audits at all of its campuses. These audits ensure that all entry points are secure, enhancing the protection of students and staff.
- Comprehensive staff training: Coppell ISD staff members continue to receive rigorous training sessions in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies. This training equips them with the skills and knowledge to respond effectively to various safety situations.
- Emergency drills: Throughout the year, Coppell ISD will conduct regular emergency drills to ensure that its students and staff are well-versed in safety protocols and can respond calmly in the event of an emergency. The district uses the Standard Response Protocol to respond to any incident such as weather, accidents, intruders or other threats.
- Emergency operations plan: Coppell ISD’s Emergency Operations Plan outlines detailed procedures to swiftly address a range of potential crises, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the district community.
- Enhanced surveillance: Coppell ISD is expanding its camera surveillance systems to cover key areas of district campuses. These measures will aid in monitoring and addressing any potential security concerns promptly.
- Health safety: Each one of the district campuses is equipped with Narcan, Stop the Bleed Bags and EpiPen Auto-Injectors. Automated Electronic Defibrillators (AEDs) are located on every campus and near large venues like gyms, cafeterias and auditoriums to assist students in a medical emergency.
- Crossing guards: The district is committed to providing crossing guards at all its designated crossing locations near Coppell ISD campuses ensuring safety as students walk to and from the schools.
- Cameras on school buses: In order to enhance safety and security, Coppell ISD will be installing three cameras on all buses with installation expected to be complete by the end of September.
- See something, say something and the STOPit App: Empowering Coppell ISD students and parents with the motto "See something, say something," the district encourages an engaged community who actively contributes to the safety of Coppell ISD schools by promptly reporting anything of concern to a trusted adult or via the StOPit App. Coppell ISD uses STOPit, an app and web-based system, to allow students, parents, teachers and the community to anonymously report cyber-bullying, threats of violence, misconduct or self-harm. You can find more information at www.coppellisd.com/page/tipline.
- CISD Alert: In the event of a crisis or emergency, the district will use the CISD Alert system to mass notify the community via phone, text and email. Coppell ISD tests this system twice a year to ensure the community receives these alerts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.