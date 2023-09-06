Back to school. Cute asian pupil girl with backpack holding her mother hand and going to school in vintage color tone

During Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees meetings and in Parent University meetings, school safety has been a crucial topic, especially due to the newly implemented Texas House Bill 3 (HB3) as of Sept. 1.

The Texas legislature enrolled HB3 during the 88th regular legislative session, which requires a minimum of one armed security officer during school hours at each district campus. The bill defines an armed security officer as a school district peace officer, a school resource officer, or an armed commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel under Section 37.081 of the Texas Education Code.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

