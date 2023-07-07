In June 2012, 30-year Coppell residents Pam and Jeff Varnell purchased an old bait shop property located at 1601 E. Sandy Lake Rd. as a real estate investment. Nearly a decade later, the property has become a destination for Texans and residents of surrounding states looking to kayak the Trinity River.
Now known as Trinity River Kayak Co., the property is located right on the banks of the Elm Fork of the Trinity River and offers kayak river runs almost every day.
“My son was a senior in high school and he was working on his Eagle Scout and we went down to the river and decided ‘Hey, let’s get a couple of kayaks and see what’s out there,’” Jeff said. “Two minutes down the river, you lose the city and I thought ‘Wow. This is amazing. Nobody ever told me this was here.’ We saw a bobcat, beavers and all kinds of things on our first trip and I thought ‘People need to see this,’ so that’s when I called Pam about five minutes into the trip and told her that we needed to start a kayak company.”
“And like always, I’m down for anything and was like ‘Sure!’” Pam added.
The Varnells originally purchased the old bait shop property to remodel and build into Coppell Realty, their independent real estate firm, and develop four or five river lots for future homes sites at the back of the property. They purchased it from Bryine Graham, whose relatives had owned it since 1952, and the bait shop was known throughout the years as Harrington Bait and Tackle.
Before starting Trinity River Kayak Co., Jeff and his son explored the river all over Coppell, Lewisville, Carrollton, Irving, Farmers Branch and Dallas. The Trinity River has four forks that begin just below the Red River and merge into one fork just south of Downtown Dallas. The river is 710 miles long and the longest running river within the state of Texas.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people that come out here and kayak don’t know what to expect,” Pam said. “Most have never done anything like this or even knew that it was available because so many of them, whether they be from Dallas or the surrounding areas, they think ‘Oh, it’s just the Trinity River, the part that goes through Dallas.’ No one really knows that these are real rivers with real wildlife and real nature out there.”
The Trinity River also serves as the drinking source for over 12 million Texans and offers the community the chance to see anything from a bobcat to beaver to hawk to heron. In the Dallas area, along the Trinity River basin and in the Great Trinity Forest, there are approximately 10,000 acres of urban forest.
Trinity River Kayak Co. offers four different river trip adventures — The Blast, The Iron Man, The Double Rush and Sunset Moonlight Paddles. The company also recently added the Elm Fork Pavilion to its property, which allows people in the community to host events in a natural setting with the comforts of an indoor space.
“We recently added, really this year, the Elm Fork Pavilion,” Pam said. “Last year we added kids camps, so we want to continue to grow the kids camps and we want to continue to grow and spread the word about kayaking in Dallas. We’re building continuously onto the property into the business to offer different opportunities and different experiences.”
Trinity River Kayak Co. had its first day of business on July 23, 2013 and if you haven’t had a chance to paddle the river yet, learn more at www.trinityriverkayak.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
