In June 2012, 30-year Coppell residents Pam and Jeff Varnell purchased an old bait shop property located at 1601 E. Sandy Lake Rd. as a real estate investment. Nearly a decade later, the property has become a destination for Texans and residents of surrounding states looking to kayak the Trinity River.

Now known as Trinity River Kayak Co., the property is located right on the banks of the Elm Fork of the Trinity River and offers kayak river runs almost every day.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

