Cozby Library and Community Commons, the Coppell Arts Center, and the CORE have plenty of activities for residents to engage in this week. Take a look at the top five activities to do in Coppell during the week of March 19.
Got Books Book Club
On March 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons for a “no pressure book club.” Attendees are welcome to share a recent read, an old favorite, or anything in between. The goal is for you to leave with at least one suggestion of what to read next. This program is for adults 18 and up.
Sunset Socials: Music in Old Town
On Friday, March 24 from 9 to 11 p.m. enjoy an evening of live music in Old Town from the musical talent of The Elton Johns. Dinner will be available to purchase from Easy Slider and Waffle O’Licious. Mandico’s Ice Cream Truck will also be on site to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Homelessness in CISD and neighboring communities
On March 25 from 2 to 3 p.m., visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons to hear from speakers from CISD, Metrocrest Services, Assistance League of Coppell, and Christian Community Action. Attendees will learn about homelessness in the district and the surrounding communities and ways that you can help.
Coppell Community Chorale presents Ladies’ Choice
Stop by the Coppell Arts Center for a shoring by the Coppell Community Chorale of Ladies’ Choice. The event will be on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. in the main hall of the Coppell Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Pickleball at The CORE
The CORE is now offering recreational open play pickleball from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A CORE membership or day pass is required in order to participate. The courts are not regulation size or surface as they are intended for recreational play. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get out and have fun.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
