Surprise email leads to treasure trove of photos from the archives

The staff of Star Local Media received a special delivery this week here at our offices. On a cart were boxes of photo negatives and newspaper clippings donated by Mark Stedman, who worked as a photographer for the Plano Star Courier, Lewisville Leader, Coppell Gazette and the Mesquite News of what was then Scripps Community Newspapers, now Star Local Media.
Mark had sent me an email earlier in the week introducing himself and that he had worked for the newspapers in the late 1990s. He is currently living aboard, but was visiting home this week and wanted to know if we wanted to have the boxes of old photo negatives and a few newspaper clippings from his time working at the newspapers. Of course, I said yes. Newspapers, and news media, are the living journals of the communities they serve. If you are doing ancestry research or wanting to know about an event or person that may have made an impact in times gone by, the local newspaper should always be your best resource for information.
So, when the boxes of newspaper clippings and photo negatives arrived, they were instantly surrounded by the newspaper staff as we all enjoyed looking back to see how different the papers looked in terms of size, coverages and advertising.
But, there is one thing that has remained the same from 1998 to 2022 and that's the mission is the same — we want to be the best local news, sports and information source for the communities we serve. On Sunday, March 27, it will officially mark two months since my wife, Elizabeth, and I signed the dotted line to purchase Star Local Media. In the two months that we have been owners, the days have been filled with eye-opening opportunities and challenges which is to be expected, but what we are most proud of is that our team is working hard every day to provide more local news, sports and information content both online at starlocalmedia.com and in print to the more than 200,000 homes we deliver to each week. Our sales and marketing team has doubled in size, and we are working hard to assist our business partners to help them grow their business with effective digital, email and print solutions. We are adding pages back into the weekly print editions. A new, redesigned and enhanced website for starlocalmedia.com will launch in April, followed by completely redesigned weekly print products later this summer. Big things are happening!
I also want to thank the residents who have taken the time to call, e-mail and approach us with positive confirmation that we are on the right track with our mission for Star Local Media in 2022 and beyond. Emails received like the one earlier this week are so reaffirming, "Congratulations for taking ownership of the Star Local! I want to compliment you. Since you have taken over, I have noticed a huge upgrade in the local paper’s news coverage. For me, following the news is important. The news coverage in the old Frisco Enterprise didn’t meet the standards of Frisco and other competitive media outlets. I’m so happy to see that this gem has been revived. Congratulations. I look forward to watching you continue to grow."
And this, "Rick, I am so excited by the improvements in the paper. I am doing my best to spread the word about your vision!"
As we were flipping through the newspapers of the Lewisville Leader, Coppell Gazette and Plano Star Courier sent to us by Mark Stedman, the former photographer, it was awesome to see coverage of youth sports, not high school sports, but pee-wee football and youth soccer. There were pages dedicated to the cheerleaders and band from Friday night football games. So many local faces and places, something I preach with our team daily.
In the newspaper business, we call that "refrigerator journalism." While we can't avoid covering difficult subjects such as crime and government watch-dog reporting, it is our mission to provide a mix of that coverage with lifestyle news that will make you smile and proud of your community. We want you to be able to create a print or digital scrapbook so you can look back 20-plus years from now and remember how life used to be.
Oh, and in case you were wondering, the reason Mark wanted to drop off the photo negatives and newspaper clippings is that "my mom is anxious to get them out of her garage."
I think we all can relate to the parent who is anxious to get your old stuff out of the house. I have boxes full of my "stuff" that my parents boxed up and sent home with me years ago.
Mark, thank you for the trip back in time, and readers, thank you for the support. Let's build memories together.
By the way, you can check out what Mark is up to now on his website, https://www.stedmanphotography.ie/index.
