Construction for the DART Silver Line project is ongoing in the city of Coppell and will continue throughout the project’s completion in late 2025 to mid-2026.
Here’s how construction in the area will affect Coppell residents in the coming weeks.
Royal Lane
Southbound closures of Royal Lane began July 31 between Technology Rd. and I-635. Community members should anticipate an increase of construction noise around the operations, and a detour route has been posted.
East of Freeport Parkway to West of MacArthur Boulevard
Construction of the bridge crossing at Belt Line Road is anticipated to continue through August. Community members should anticipate reduced traffic speeds and an increase in construction noise around the operations.
Construction of the track subgrade in the DART owned right-of-way will also continue on this route, as well as construction of the large, arch culvert at Grapevine Creek along Southwestern Blvd.
Cypress Waters Station
At-grade construction of the stations continue with platform activities within the DART owned right-of-way.
MacArthur Boulevard
Lane closures for the MacArthur Boulevard rail crossing will continue through September.
West of MacArthur Boulevard to Elm Fork Trinity River
Construction of the substructure of bridges east of MacArthur Blvd. will continue.
So, once construction on the DART Silver Line project is completed, how will it impact Coppell residents?
The 26-mile Silver Line Regional Passenger Rail Project will traverse seven cities between DFW International Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano. The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility, and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area.
The Silver Line will interface with DART light rail lines, which includes DART’s Orange Line at DFW International Airport, the Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART’s Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station.
The Silver Line will also connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station, providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales and provide access to Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-trail commuter rail line on the DART Green Line.
More specifically for the city of Coppell, DFW International Airport Terminal Station B, Cypress Waters Station, and Knoll Trail Station will be the most accessible for residents.
The DFW International Airport Terminal B Station is expected to have 1,160 anticipated daily riders in 2040. The projected travel time to Shiloh Road Station in Plano is expected to be 58 minutes. Pedestrian connections include DFW International Airport Terminals A and B and transit connections include TEXRail, DART Orange Line, DFW SkyLine, and DFW Terminal Link Buses.
The Cypress Waters Station, located at 445 E. Belt Line Road Dallas, Texas 75019, is expected to have 890 anticipated daily riders in 2040. The projected travel time to DFW Airport Terminal B is 15 minutes and the projected travel time to Shiloh Road Station in Plano is 44 minutes. Pedestrian connections include Cypress Waters, Cypress Waters Trail, Cotton Belt Trail, and Coppell. Transit connections include DART buses.
The Knoll Trail Station, located at 15292 Knoll Trail Drive Dallas, Texas 75248, is expected to have 530 anticipated daily riders in 2040. The projected travel time to DFW Airport Terminal B is 35 minutes and the projected travel time to Shiloh Road in Plano is 24 minutes. Pedestrian connections include employment centers, apartments, and the Cotton Belt Trail. Transit connections include DART buses and limited parking at Knoll Trail Station.
The DART Silver Line program budget is $2.098 billion and is anticipated to be completed in late 2025 to mid-2026.
