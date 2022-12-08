Taylor’s Gift Foundation, a Dallas-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide no-cost emotional and grief support to organ, eye, and tissue donor families, announced that Myrna Garcia of Donor Alliance has joined the Board of Directors.
“The addition of Myrna to our Board is incredibly special because she was the family support coordinator who was there in the hospital with us when we lost Taylor 12 years ago,” said Tara Storch, co-founder of Taylor’s Gift Foundation. “Her kindness and care made an incredible impact on our family in the darkest time of our lives. Myrna's insights and experience of walking with families as they make the decision regarding organ, eye, and tissue donation will be invaluable to Taylor’s Gift as we continue to grow our signature Kindred Hearts Program, which strives to ensure no donor families grieve alone.”
Garcia has been with Donor Alliance, the organ procurement organization (OPO) that services the state of Colorado, for over 20 years. During her career, she has worked with hundreds of donor families, navigating them through organ and tissue donation pathways and helping them understand the process. Currently, Garcia serves as a donation consultant for Donor Alliance. She collaborates with physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and operating room staff to support the donation process at several major hospitals in the Denver area.
“It means a great deal to me to be part of the Taylor’s Gift Foundation mission. They have created a much-needed grief support initiative, the Kindred Hearts Program, that is helping families receive the emotional and grief support they need after their loved one becomes a donor,” said Garcia. “I’m so grateful to be part of it. Plus, the Storches mean so much to me personally. I won’t ever forget walking with them as Taylor saved five lives through donation.”
Garcia received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish from the Metropolitan University of Denver. Her early experience working with Justice Information Center Inc. as a Spanish interpreter/translator in medical and courtroom settings ignited her passion for working with nonprofits and assisting others in times of crisis. She also has served as a volunteer victim advocate with her local police department, assisting law enforcement with members of the community who have suffered injury and loss.
The Storches launched Taylor’s Gift Foundation in 2010 after losing their daughter, Taylor, in a tragic skiing accident in Beaver Creek, Colo. In January of 2022, Taylor’s Gift Foundation launched its grief support initiative, the Kindred Hearts Program, and has partnered with multiple OPOs across the country so that donor families have open access to the emotional and grief support they need as they cope with their devastating loss.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
