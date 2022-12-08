Taylor's Gift Foundation.png

Myrna Garcia of Donor Alliance joins Taylor’s Gift Foundation Board of Directors.

Taylor’s Gift Foundation, a Dallas-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide no-cost emotional and grief support to organ, eye, and tissue donor families, announced that Myrna Garcia of Donor Alliance has joined the Board of Directors.

“The addition of Myrna to our Board is incredibly special because she was the family support coordinator who was there in the hospital with us when we lost Taylor 12 years ago,” said Tara Storch, co-founder of Taylor’s Gift Foundation. “Her kindness and care made an incredible impact on our family in the darkest time of our lives. Myrna's insights and experience of walking with families as they make the decision regarding organ, eye, and tissue donation will be invaluable to Taylor’s Gift as we continue to grow our signature Kindred Hearts Program, which strives to ensure no donor families grieve alone.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

