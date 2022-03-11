Coppell Arts Center will present hilarious puppet parody “That Golden Girls Show!” in Coppell for two performances only on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m.
This ultimate Golden Girls experience is set in a sassy Miami house in 1985 and parodies classic Golden Girls scenarios with new razor-sharp gags and put-downs. Whether you’re a life-long fan of the TV show who can recite every line from every episode or you are a first-time visitor to Shady Pines, you will be welcomed home to enjoy more laughs from this brilliant television series. The Farewell Tour is your last chance to see this iconic show before it returns to the Off-Broadway stage in New York City. The two performances will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center. Tickets are $29 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org.
‘That Golden Girls Show!’ is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.
The cast includes Erin Ulman as Blanche, Ashely Brooke as Sophia, Luke Dombroski as Dorothy, and Colleen Welsh as Rose.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.