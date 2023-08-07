Tim Decker serves as the President of the Coppell Lions Club, an organization focused on serving citizens of Coppell by providing eye care for school children, scholarships for deserving Coppell High School graduates and disaster aid worldwide. Decker quickly became a part of Coppell Lions Club after being introduced and has since served the community for over a decade.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Retired in 2017 from Verizon Communication after 45 years of service. Very happy to be married to my partner in service who introduced me to Lions in 2009. Quickly became a Lion in 2010.
What is your favorite part about being involved in Coppell Lions Club?
It is all the great things we do to support our Coppell Community and all of the Lions charities around the world. Our club works very hard to raise money through fundraising so we have funds to support our charities. Giving back to those with a need is very gratifying.
How long have you been involved with Coppell Lions Club, and what has your favorite memory been so far?
I joined the Lions in October 2010. The most gratifying experience was a trip to the Texas Lions Camp and in Kerrville Texas to experience the graduation of one of the weekly camps they host for handicapped children. What a wonderful place for those kids. With the Lions Club Services we provide, there are many favorite experiences.
How did you know you wanted to be involved with Coppell Lions Club?
When I was introduced to Lionism, I knew that was something I wanted to do. When you are involved with what they stand for and what they do, it is easy to know that it is something you want to be a part of.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about helping others through the club service projects we do for the community. Example: youth vision screening.
Who or what inspires you?
I was introduced to Lionism by my wife Lion Alice Decker in 2009, and she has inspired me ever since.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Anamia’s Restaurant. Great food, great service.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to get involved in their community?
Go to the Coppell Lions website and/or Facebook Page, Coppell Lions Club, and read about the great community service we provide.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
A legacy of service and compassion to serve the Coppell Community.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members around the world. We always encourage anyone with a desire to serve the Coppell community to come and join us. We meet every third Monday of each month at First United Methodist Church Rotunda, at 420 Heartz Road, or you may contact me at timdecker@sbcglobal.net.
