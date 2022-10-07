October became a very important month for Coppell arts organizations as Mayor Wes Mays named October “National Arts and Humanities Month” during a Proclamation at the Coppell City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Meet some of the people and organizations that make “National Arts and Humanities” month in Coppell so special.
Coppell Community Orchestra
The Coppell Community Orchestra is a very young organization that started forming in 2016 and officially formed in 2017. President Vanessa Younts said it’s exciting because the orchestra gets to grow together and everything they do is a new milestone that becomes a part of their legacy.
“It’s pretty remarkable to be so young and yet have done so much,” Younts said. “We attribute all of our amazing work to the musicians and everyone who supports us and of course, the city plays a huge part in that because of the Coppell Arts Center and everyone on the Arts Council.”
Younts joined the orchestra in 2018 and joined as a volunteer musician to play the flute. She soon worked her way up to secretary, then treasurer, then in 2020, became president. However, the president position was not something she was initially going for, but was able to participate full-time and was chosen.
One of her favorite parts about the orchestra is the people.
“There are so many stories behind every musician,” Younts said. “There are people who have joined because they didn’t go professional, and yet, they still have this urge to play and perform and they just have that musical magic inside of them.”
There are also members in the orchestra who are retired who do not have full-time activities to do and play in the orchestra to relive their music days. There are also students who play in the orchestra because there is no orchestra at the school.
“My favorite part is the people because it's amazing to see all of these musicians volunteer their time and put themselves in a position to give back to a community that does not have an orchestra, or maybe to put themselves in a position to play for people that don't even listen to classical music, or they're not familiar with it,” she said. “It's really amazing to watch that and to see them grow and talk to each other and get to know one another. It's really like a family.”
The Coppell Community Orchestra has several events coming up this October including “Dance with Me” on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. and “The Fall Ball” on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. A full list of events and more information can be found on their website at www.coppellorchestra.org.
Theatre Coppell
Theatre Coppell has been around for 37 years, but just recently moved and started doing shows in the Coppell Arts Center, which opened in 2021 after two postponed grand openings because of the pandemic.
Sandy Edwards is the president of Theatre Coppell and said the group is currently performing “The Miracle Worker” until Oct. 16 and to close out the season, a performance of “A Little House Christmas” that runs through Dec. 2-18.
For the 2023 season, Theatre Coppell is performing “The Odd Couple,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Rounding Third,” “The Mousetrap,” and to finish off the season, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
“After the pandemic, we wanted to do sort of comfort shows, so to speak,” Edwards said. “Shows that people were familiar with and want to get out and see again.”
As a part of Theatre Coppell, Edwards said her favorite part is bringing good quality entertainment to the city and to the people.
This is the first time the City of Coppell has named October “Nationals Arts and Humanities Month” and Edwards said it is a recognition of how important the arts really are.
“You don't know what you have until it's gone,” she said. “And when the pandemic took away all of the creative outlets for people, not just in theater, but in sports, and song and all these areas, I think people started to realize that we need this outlet.”
To find more information on Theatre Coppell, visit their website at www.theatrecoppell.com.
Coppell Community Chorale
The Coppell Community Chorale was established as an arts organization in 1986 and provides opportunities for singers of all abilities to learn and perform under the direction of professional musicians.
Bethany Henze is the president of the Coppell Community Chorale and the vice president of the Coppell Arts Council. She has been with the chorale for about 16 years and has been involved with the board for about five years.
The chorale has had a select group since 2017 that performs in and around the community, however there are auditions and a children's choir for those who do not want to be a part of the select group.
“Since the Art Center opened, it’s just provided such an opportunity for growth,” Henze said. “By the time we left the old art center, we were putting on four productions a year. When I started, there were only two, but we would always do one in the fall and one in the spring and then we added a holiday one and one in late winter. This year, we’re doing 10 different productions.”
Henze said she always enjoys the performances, but stays for the people.
“Some of my dearest friends are in the choir and I don’t think that’s a coincidence,” she said. “It’s when you create art together, when you share that part of yourself with each other, it’s natural for friendships and relationships to build.”
The Coppell Community Chorale is one of the quietest art groups in the city, so it was nice to be recognized for “National Arts and Humanities Month,” Henze said.
“We go about and create our art and we do what we do,” she said. “A lot of people just don’t know that we’re there unless they’re already a part of it.”
One of the chorale’s biggest upcoming events is “A Choir for All Ages,” which is a celebration of the beauty of choral music from childhood all the way to adulthood. The production will feature the Coppell Children’s Chorus under the direction of Erin Baker, Coppell High School Madrigal Singers under the direction of Bona Coogle and Aaron Coronado, Ouachita Baptist University choirs under the direction of Dr. Joshua R. Brown, and the Variations of the Coppell Community Chorale under the direction of Nathan Benavides.
The Coppell Community Chorale will present “A Choir for All Ages” on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m., in the Main Hall of the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
For more information on this event and more, visit www.coppellcommunitychorale.org.
Coppell Arts Center Foundation
The Coppell Arts Center Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on ensuring the success of the Coppell Arts Center through cultivation and advocacy of the arts organizations in Coppell.
Greg Goyne has lived in Coppell for more than 20 years and is the president of the Coppell Arts Center Foundation. As a long-term Coppell resident, he became interested in getting involved in the community and became president of the foundation.
“During COVID, which was obviously a unique time, there were a lot of starts and stops, as the art center was trying to open during that time frame,” Goyne said. “We took the opportunity of the art center being paused to gather a group of people and help kind of define what the art center was going to be all about, from a brand perspective.”
Goyne’s background is in brand marketing and customer service, which provided the perfect opportunity for him and his team to create a brand for the opening of the Coppell Arts Center. The team got together and gathered perspectives from fellow citizens, city leaders, Old Town merchants, CISD students and more to hear what the art center was going to be about.
“What we loved is, we were able to align the team on the art center being a gathering place for memorable experiences,” he said. “So the critical part there was exceeding what people expected from a local art center.”
One of the big events that combines all arts and humanities organizations within the city is the Coppell Arts Center Foundation’s inaugural ArtsGala on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7-11 p.m. The event will take place in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center and tickets are $125 or $175 for VIP tickets.
The ArtsGala will be a night of celebration that benefits the Coppell Arts Center’s programs, cultural activities, events, and performances for the 2022-2023 season. It will feature a red carpet, live performances from Coppell’s Resident Art Groups, silent and live auctions, a cocktail house with specialty-themed drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a closing social with music and cocktails.
More information can be found on the Coppell Arts Center’s website at www.coppellartscenter.org.
