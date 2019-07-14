Maura Reed is the Center Coordinator for the Biodiversity Education Center (BEC). As coordinator, Reed works to run the many programs the center as well as marketing and building maintenance. Reed said she loves being outside, something that makes her job an enjoyable one. When she’s not taking care of the BEC, Reed loves to read and spend time with her husband.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am originally from Ohio, I am married to a wonderful man I met in college, we have the cutest dog in the world (I may be a bit biased), my favorite color is purple and I love strawberries.
What led you to this role as coordinator?
Networking! I have a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences and through mutual acquaintances, I was introduced to another city employee who mentioned the part-time position here at the Biodiversity Education Center. I started out as a customer service attendant at the BEC and was promoted to coordinator last June.
What all does your job entail?
Primarily, my job entails marketing, program registration, facility rentals, building maintenance and special programs such as Fall Frolic and our Keep Coppell Beautiful Teen leadership program. However, I also assist with teaching field trips and other programs as needed.
What do you enjoy about your job?
I love being outside, so I love that my job requires me to spend just as much time out on Coppell Nature Park’s trails as it does being at my desk – right next to a very large window overlooking our beautiful Butterfly Garden.
What's your favorite program at the BEC and why?
My favorite program at the BEC is our annual Fall Frolic. This year will be our third time having this event. It is my favorite because I love creating the different activities on our trails and seeing the families come through and be excited with learning new things about nature.
How would you say the center is helping the community?
The Biodiversity Education Center is a great resource in providing fun family educational activities that promote a connection with nature and a greener community.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I am a huge bookworm and love to read. I also love to have lazy days with my husband and our dog, Bentley, and watch movie marathons together.
If you had to choose another job/career what do you think you would be doing?
Growing up, I loved the idea of becoming a photographer for “National Geographic.”
What’s your favorite movie?
Either “Beauty and the Beast” (cartoon 1991 Disney version)“Practical Magic” or “Hocus Pocus.”
What’s one place you’ve always wanted to visit?
I’m not sure that I could pick just one place although my goal is to visit all 50 states – 15 down and only 35 more to go!
Where do you see yourself in the next five years?
Continuing to share my passion and love of nature with others. I love seeing the wonder and excitement in people of all ages when they learn something new about the natural world.
