CMS West librarian.jpeg

Britt Plotsky, left, a former Westie inspired in her love of reading and writing by her eighth-grade Language Arts teacher Stephanie Howell, right, has returned to her cherished alma mater as a librarian.

 Courtesy of Coppell ISD

Within the pages of the Coppell Middle School West library, a remarkable story unfolds, where the heroine’s past and present converge in a heartwarming twist of fate.

Britt Plotsky, a former Westie inspired in her love of reading and writing by her eighth-grade Language Arts teacher Stephanie Howell, has returned to her cherished alma mater. This time, she's more than merely a character within the school — she's the librarian, guiding young minds through the literary landscape alongside her former teacher.


