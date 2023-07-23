The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Coppell has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best performance
Cowgirls win 6-6A title by 29 strokes
Practice made perfect for the Coppell girls golf team.
To prepare for all of the intricacies of Bear Creek Golf Club, every team in District 6-6A got in 36 holes of golf on that course the previous week in the district preview. Coppell won by 42 strokes, and that is all the fuel the Cowgirls needed to perform well at the district tournament.
Led by sophomores Alicia Bellendir and Nethra Sheri, Coppell captured first place by 29 strokes with a two-day total of 630. Bellendir finished in second place with a 151, which earned her a spot on the all-district first team. Sheri was a second-team honoree after she carded 157 to finish in a two-way tie for third place.
“We actually played much better in the preview than we did today,” said Gary Beyer, Coppell head coach. “The girls were grinding the whole time. It was a little windy today. It was a little cold here yesterday morning, but everyone has to play in the conditions. The girls just gutted it out.”
Coppell finished in second place in the Region I-6A tournament to qualify for state for the third year in a row. The Cowgirls earned seventh place at the state tournament.
Honorable mention goes to Cowboys quarterback Jack Fishpaw.
Fishpaw helped to usher in the Antonio Wiley era in style.
Fishpaw went 14-of-18 through the air for 328 yards and rushed for 83 yards with five touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to a season-opening 56-27 victory against Sachse on Aug. 25, 2022 and give Wiley his first win as Coppell head football coach.
Best coach
Ted Witulski, girls wrestling
In spring 2022, Coppell ISD’s athletic department, in response to a significant increase in the number of student-athletes for the girls wrestling team, decided to separate the staffs of the boys and girls teams to allow for focus on the specific needs of each team.
Witulski, who had served as an assistant coach since 2007, was named girls head coach. And with the turnout for the Cowgirls doubling in just one season, from 15 in 2021 to 30 in 2022, there was plenty of optimism that it could be a successful season for Coppell.
Coppell put forth quite the season on the wrestling mat. The Cowgirls tied for first place with Euless Trinity at the district tournament, then the following week, accrued 141 team points to capture first place in the Region I-6A tournament and qualified five wrestlers for the Class 6A state tournament.
“It’s pretty unexpected,” Witulski said. “We don’t have a team with a bunch of girls that have been wrestling together since they were young. Every one of these girls started in either the eighth or ninth grade. They’re competing against a lot of club girls that are on team that have been wrestling for a long time. Ten out of 10 girls won a match here. We had a lot of pins that scored extra points for us. It was pretty exciting.”
Coppell produced three state placers, two on the girls’ side. Alum Scout Carrell finished as the state runner-up at 132 pounds, while alum Jessica Mendez-Gil overcame a first-round loss to earn third place at 138 and a spot on the medal stand.
Biggest upset
Carrell snaps Guitierrez’s perfect record in state semifinals
Coming into her 132-pound state semifinals match against Klein Cain’s Elena Gutierrez, Coppell alum Scout Carrell was looking to achieve a personal milestone.
Carrell was a state qualifier for the third consecutive season, having captured fifth place in 2022. But when she faced Gutierrez, Carrell sought her first appearance in a state title bout. However, the task wouldn’t be easy as Gutierrez came into the match with a perfect 61-0 record.
Gutierrez won her opening-round match via pin then followed with a 4-0 decision over Katy Taylor’s Natalie Miranda in the quarterfinals. But Carrell was just as dominant, having recorded a 10-0 major decision of Allen’s Laylla Liles in the first round and a 57-second pin of Katy’s Haley Pitts in the next round.
That set up the clash between Carrell and Gutierrez. It was all Carrell as she doubled up Gutierrez, 6-3, to advance to the state final. Carrell finished as the state runner-up and went 37-2 for the season.
