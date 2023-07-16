The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Coppell has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best play
Late 3-pointer lifts Coppell past SGP
Coppell head girls basketball coach Ryan Murphy called out the play “ISO Jules.”
With less than two minutes remaining in the Feb. 21 Region I-6A quarterfinal and the Cowgirls and South Grand Prairie deadlocked in a 34-34 tie, Murphy drew up an isolation play for Indiana signee Jules LaMendola.
The ball was passed inside the 3-point line to LaMendola, but she drew a triple team. However, the Indiana signee has quick reflexes. LaMendola spotted Ella Spiller, who was left wide open in the right corner. LaMendola made a touch pass with her right hand to Spiller, who made a 3-pointer to put the Cowgirls in front of the Warriors.
Spiller, who finished with 12 points, added a layup less than a minute later as Coppell survived a furious finish to earn a 43-39 win from Irving MacArthur and advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1990.
“She got the defenders to collapse on her and kicked it out,” Spiller said. “I couldn’t have done it without my team.”
Iron athlete
Zack Darkoch, football, baseball and track and field
Darkoch grew up playing quarterback from middle school until his sophomore season. But following an ankle injury that he suffered after the conclusion of spring football that same school year, Darkoch had to find a new position.
Turns out, wide receiver was the perfect fit for Darkoch.
Darkoch’s junior season was an adjustment, as he tallied just two receiving touchdowns and 208 yards. However, he saved his best for last. Part of it was having more playing time with alum and quarterback Jack Fishpaw.
Fishpaw exploded his senior season to receive District 6-6A co-most valuable player of the year honors, and his favorite target in the passing game was Darkoch. Darkoch caught 57 balls for 1,004 yards with 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 216 yards while adding 378 kick return yards for Coppell, which went 9-2 and finished as a bi-district finalist. He was a first-team all-6-6A honoree.
But Darkoch’s high school career wasn’t over when the 2022 football season concluded. He still had two sports left to tackle: baseball and track and field.
The same quickness that Darkoch displayed on the football field proved to be helpful for track and field. In April, he joined Coppell’s track and field team just in time for the 6-6A meet while also playing for the Cowboys baseball team. Darkoch helped Coppell’s boys 4x100-meter relay to qualify for the area meet, and later, the Region I-6A meet, along with Jacob Wasserman, Zach Cody and Matthew Maldima.
Darkoch also received his first significant role for Coppell’s baseball team as a starting outfielder. In the Cowboys’ 6-5 come-from-behind win over Plano on March 28, Darkoch went 2-for-3 and scored one run for Coppell, which made the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
Most improved athlete
Ella Spiller, girls basketball and soccer
A two-sport standout in basketball and soccer, Spiller has spent a lot more time playing basketball than soccer over the past two years because of the historic seasons that have been recorded by the Cowgirls basketball team.
Spiller first received playing time during her freshman season and was an honorable-mention all-district honoree her sophomore season after she helped lead Coppell to a share of the conference title, 37 wins and to the third round of the playoffs.
This season, Spiller became known for making big shots in pressure situations.
After finishing with 10 points in Coppell’s 41-38 overtime victory against Allen in bi-district, Spiller made two timely steals in the first half of the Cowgirls 53-36 area-round win against Highland Park and scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers.
Spiller made one of the most important plays in Coppell’s history in the regional quarterfinals, burying a 3-pointer from the right wing with less than two minutes remaining to break a 34-34 tie and advance the Cowgirls to the fourth round of the playoffs with a 43-39 win over South Grand Prairie.
Spiller, who was named to the all-district first team, finished second on Coppell in scoring average (8.6 points per game) to accompany 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Although she was limited to eight soccer games, Spiller scored one goal and assisted on two others, as she helped lead Coppell to another playoff berth.
