The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Coppell has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best male athlete
Isaiah Francis, wrestling
Francis added to his family’s legacy for the Coppell wrestling team by placing second at 190 pounds in the Class 6A state tournament.
After playing defensive line for the Cowboys football team for his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, Francis decided to give up football and focus on wrestling.
Determined to follow in the footsteps of his older sister, Hannah, who went 70-2 over her final two seasons in high school and was a two-time state placer, Isaiah defeated Arlington Martin’s Ryan Rainey in double overtime to win first place in the regional tournament and then was the 6A state runner-up at 190 pounds. Isaiah finished his senior season with a 38-5 record.
All of this success has come in a short amount of time for Francis, who first gave wrestling a try in the summer between his freshman and sophomore seasons.
“It was interesting,” he said. “It was new, so I had to adjust to it. Hannah said a lot of things. She said that wrestling is not for everybody. It’s a tough sport. When I joined the team, I didn’t think that I would make it this far.”
Francis was one of three state placers for Coppell, along with alum Scout Carrell, who was the 6A girls state runner-up at 132 pounds, and alum Jessica Mendez-Gil, who overcame a loss in the first round to finish in third place at 138.
Best female athlete
Julianna “Jules” LaMendola, girls basketball
With a bulk of its roster returning for the 2022-23 season, a senior-laden Coppell squad not only repeated the success from the previous season but made history in the process. Coppell earned their first berth in the state tournament in program history, and a big reason why the Cowgirls won 38 games and came within a couple of points of making the state title game was the play of LaMendola.
Named the Star Local Media most valuable player, as well as the Gatorade Girls Texas Basketball Player of the Year, LaMendola put the Cowgirls on her back. The 6-foot-1 forward used her skills to create a mismatch at all three levels on the court. Whether it was a dribble-drive to the goal that resulted in a layup or a made 3-pointer, LaMendola, an Indiana signee, capitalized on her assignments.
In Coppell’s 41-38 bi-district win over Allen, LaMendola scored 25 points, including a 15-of-16 performance at the free-throw line. In overtime, she made seven free throws to help Coppell escape with a playoff win over a feisty Allen squad from Creekview High School on Feb. 13.
Two weeks later, LaMendola again found herself at the foul line, but this time with a chance to clinch a berth in the state tournament for the Cowgirls. LaMendola made both free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining to lift Coppell to a 51-47 victory over Little Elm from Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.
LaMendola authored a second straight district MVP campaign, as she averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and drew 32 charges.
Best team
Coppell girls basketball
There was a lot of optimism heading into this past season for the Cowgirls.
Two years removed from a 13-13 season, Coppell won a single-season record 37 games in the 2021-22 season, in addition to earning a share of the district title and making it to the third round of the playoffs.
After defeating Allen in bi-district and Highland Park in area, Coppell faced its toughest task of these playoffs. The Cowgirls saw their season end at the hands of defending state runner-up South Grand Prairie in 2022. These same two teams met up in December at a tournament in Mansfield with the Cowgirls getting the best of the Warriors, 46-38.
Coppell made it two-for-two against SGP this past season in a playoff rematch in the third round of the 2023 postseason. Rising senior Ella Spiller made a corner 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Cowgirls toppled the Warriors, 43-39, to advance to the regional tournament for the first time since 1990.
Coppell wasn’t done. The Cowgirls defeated Southlake Carroll, 51-41, in the regional semifinals to snap the Dragons’ 23-game win streak. Alum Alyssa Potter knocked down a 3-pointer in each of the first two quarters and helped Coppell build a 25-11 lead midway through the second.
One day later, Coppell appeared its first-ever regional final. Either Coppell or Little Elm would make its first state tournament appearance, and it came down to a last-second sequence. The Cowgirls forced a turnover on the baseline with less than five seconds remaining and alum Jules LaMendola sank two foul shots with 0.3 seconds remaining to clinch a 51-47 win for the Cowgirls.
Although Coppell’s season ended in heartbreak in the state semifinals after a last-second 3-pointer by San Antonio Northside Clark’s Natalie Huff, Coppell finished its best season in program history with 38 wins.
