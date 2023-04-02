Family game night, educational activities, theatre productions, and more are scheduled in Coppell this week. Take a look at five events to do in Coppell during the week of April 2.
Game night
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is hosting a game night on Wednesday, April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a fun evening of games with family and friends. There will be many classic and contemporary board games and a few giant ones also. This is a come and go event and is suitable for all ages.
‘The Adventures of Tom Sawyer’
Theatre Coppell presents “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” based on the book by Mark Twain and adapted for the stage by Robert Batson. Written in 1876, this book about a boy growing up along the Mississippi River, is one of Mark Twain’s best-loved and most quoted works. In this adaptation of a legendary tale, all of the major adventures of Tom and his friends are brought to the stage. The fun and adventure are non-stop in this unforgettable family favorite. Showtimes are April 7 and April 8 at 8 p.m. and April 9 at 2:30 p.m. For more show time availability, tickets, or more information, visit www.coppellartscenter.org.
CPR-AED class
CPR AED is an instructor-led course that teaches critical skills needed to respond to and manage an emergency situation until emergency medical services arrive. Skills covered in this course include first aid, choking relief, and what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants. This event will take place on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Life Safety Park.
Mindfulness practice
Join guest instructor Sheela Singla for a guided mindfulness meditation practice on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. Singla is currently in training with UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center to become a certified mindfulness teacher. Sheela will provide a brief introduction for new attendees and will cover different topics of interest at each monthly session.
Coppell Farmers Market
The Coppell Farmers Market has returned to regular hours and will be open every Saturday except Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends through December. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and anyone interested can find the vendors along 769 W. Main Street in Coppell.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.