Tim and Shelby Thompson have long been involved in the Coppell community through education, church, volunteering and more. Tim runs a small CPA firm in town and Shelby is a Coppell ISD teacher, and together they love to travel and visit venues to listen to live music.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Well I’m the “other half” to Shelby — because she’s definitely the better half. For anybody in Coppell who sent a kid through our school system, or for a few years at Stringfellow, there’s a reasonable chance they’ve had Shelby as a teacher. Together we have five kiddos — three of which are now off at school, and the two youngest still get to hang with us at home. When we’re not busy with school and running a business (forgot to mention, I run a small CPA firm here in town — appropriately and creatively named Tim Thompson CPA PLLC), we love to travel — especially on road trips to the Northwestern parts of this country. We have an annual National Parks pass that we renew every year and try to visit at least one or two each year. This year we’re headed back to both Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park!
What do you do in your role as President of the Coppell Community Gardens?
The role of the President is really just to keep the organization moving forward — taking time to understand the overall mission and the fact that we are a volunteer organization. If you’ve ever worked with volunteers, you know that this can, at times, present challenges. Overall, though, I’d say our challenges over the past year were more tied to Mother Nature (with the freeze in February taking a toll on our plants) and space — with an ever-growing and top-rated metroplex farmers’ market that is right here in our own backyard.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Honestly it’s the Coppell Senior Center where our Old Town Community Garden is located. It’s a pretty space, with plenty of picnic tables — and just happens to be where Shelby and I exchanged our nuptials back in 2017.
What are you passionate about?
My friends and family. Time flies by so fast, and with the events of the past few years we learned like a lot of folks not to take anything for granted.
What do you do outside of being President of the Coppell Community Gardens?
These days I’m usually making a beeline to see one of the kids that aren’t at home anymore, or running my little CPA firm, or snooping around at some school event that my sweet bride has encouraged me to attend.
Who or what inspires you?
Shelby and I are very active in our faith and have been attending Irving Bible Church for over 10 years. The page isn’t big enough to list all those that encourage and inspire us (both inside and outside of church)… but our faith alone is what propels us.
What advice do you have for Coppell residents looking to get involved in the community?
I’ve learned there really are quite a few places to plug in — and not to be discouraged if one avenue or the other leads to something less than desirable. Like anything, you don’t know til you try it — so try it! Gayle Westepher was one such influence for me — as are several of the folks who sit on the city council. I’ve watched all of them be involved in different ways in the community along the way, and it really just takes that first step of signing up.
How did you know the Coppell Community Gardens was something you wanted to be a part of?
Ha…great question! A dear friend of mine wanted to scope out the Senior Center for potentially hosting her wedding a few years ago and had attended ours so she wanted a tour without disturbing any of the employees, etc. Well, as we were walking around the south corner of the building, there it was — the Old Town Community Garden — I’d never noticed it before! I told my friend I’d love to do something like that and up walks this fellow who introduced himself as Larry Thompson (obviously, no relation, but I now call him “Uncle Larry” just for fun). I blinked, and said, “Wait a minute, are you ‘Farmer Larry’?!” He laughed and nodded and then looked at me a little puzzled as to how I would know…I answered “I’m Shelby’s husband.” Shelby, at the time, was a Kindergarten Teacher at Mockingbird Elementary and was responsible for the garden there (she LOVES teaching the littles about gardening). She had told me stories upon stories about Farmer Larry. I was sold that day — and we signed up by the following weekend.
What is your favorite part about serving as President of the Coppell Community Gardens?
It’s really fun to hear the reports of how much food we’re sending to Metrocrest Services. I’m not going to pretend I don’t enjoy taking home some tomatoes — because we are “allowed” to harvest 20% of our plots for personal use — but to hear about how many tons all three of our gardens send over to an organization I also have a great affinity for is just fantastic. And to hear everything going on at the Farmers’ Market? I don’t know if you’ve been to this thing but they do a WHOLE bunch with just a handful of volunteers. Let that sink in…that Farmers Market — recognized as one of the BEST in DFW, lands on the shoulders of just a few fantastic men and women. We should be proud of all these volunteers!
What do you like to do in your free time?
As I mentioned, we love going to see some of the beauty on this planet, and we’ve still got a long list of places we haven’t seen. But one thing I really love is going to see a good concert, and anytime I can, I make sure to get us tickets at a venue like Red Rocks in Colorado, just to give us an excuse to see a concert at one of the iconic places to hear live music.
