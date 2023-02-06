Jonathan Horner is an Animal Services Officer at Coppell Animal Services where he works hard to reunite owners with lost pets, care for animals at the shelter, and much more. Horner knew he wanted to work with animals since he was young and has now been with Coppell Animal Services for over 12 years.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Dallas. I’m 34 and have been with Coppell Animal Services for the last 12.5 years. I’m married with a 2-year-old son, a daughter due in the summer and a Standard Poodle named Bueller.
What do you do in your role as Animal Services Officer for Coppell Animal Services?
My role involves enforcement of local and state laws, education to the citizens, completing service calls for the community (such as: barking complaints, dogs and cats off leash, deceased animal removal, wildlife inside homes, animal bites to humans, animal attacking other animals, investigating cruelty complaints and other animal welfare concerns). We also care for the animals within the shelter, in cleaning, feeding and medicating them as needed.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part is seeing the joy a family has when being reunited with their lost pet or when a family finds a new animal to bring into their home.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
The trails around Andy Brown and Moore Road Parks.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about animals and educating the public in co-existing with animals. I also LOVE the Dallas Mavericks.
Who or what inspires you?
My mother. As a child, I took her for granted, but I slowly started to realize the sacrifices she made as a widowed mother of three. Working multiple jobs to provide everything she could for us. Stressing the importance of family left an impression that has stayed with me and shifted into the love and determination I have for my growing family.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Growing up I always loved animals and wanted to help them. I probably brought home too many animals that needed help, but it was hard for me not to do anything for them. As a young adult, I worked at a retail pet store, but when I learned of the opening with Coppell Animal Services, I knew it would help me fulfill my goal of helping animals.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love spending time with family and friends. I watch the NBA, NFL, movies, TV shows and documentaries in my down time. I go to Dallas Mavericks games as often as I can.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in animal services?
Those who thrive in the Animal Services field are those who are passionate about animals and are always open to learning new things. While this is an amazing career, there are certain aspects that can be mentally draining, so you need to have a great support system in place for those tough days.
Please share anything else you think our readers should know.
The best way to get an animal back home is to have your animal microchipped and keep your contact information up to date. The staff at Coppell Animal Services is always willing to help or answer any questions you may have; call or stop by the shelter anytime!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
