LK Blackard is a local vendor at the Coppell Farmers Market where she has been selling fermented vegetables, beet kvass, and Fire Cider for the past three years. Blackard is currently in the process of adding dehydrated fruits and vegetables to the Fermented Foodie lineup for Coppell Farmers Market customers, just in time for the opening of the Spring Market in April.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I'm the mother of three amazing children. I’ve been in fitness/wellness industry for over 35 years and have owned two gyms. I’m a Certified Nutritionist. I’m a Kentucky girl, but have been in Texas for almost 40 years. I love to cook and help women with their fitness and nutrition goals.
Tell me a little bit about Fermented Foodie.
We were established in 2018 and sell fermented vegetables, beet kvass, and Fire Cider. Sharing this forgotten technique of preserving food and the benefits is our passion!
What is your favorite part about being able to serve the local community?
It's extremely rewarding to be part of our market that goes above and beyond to provide the best of the best for our patrons — this spirit of excellence is key in forging trust and great relations in the community and makes serving a pleasure
What inspired you to start the business?
I had been a customer of the Coppell Farmers Market for over 10 years and wanted to share my passion and add something unique to their amazing vendor offerings!
What are some goals you have for the future of the business?
We are currently in the process of adding dehydrated fruits and vegetables to our lineup, which is scheduled to launch in time for the opening of our Spring Market in April.
How has the Coppell community helped Fermented Foodie succeed?
I've been a vendor for three years and come rain or shine, THEY SHOW UP! We have such a supportive and caring community that is truly family.
What is your favorite part about sharing your fermented foods at the Coppell Farmers Market?
Without a doubt, it's our customers! We love sharing products that provide multiple health benefits, but the connection to the wonderful people of Coppell, the fun and laughter on Saturday mornings, are the best!
What are you passionate about?
Relationship with God and my family. Living and helping others live a healthy lifestyle.
