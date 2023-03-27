Kavitha Subbaraman has lived in Coppell with her family for the past eight years and works to promote good health in the community with her company, Vegilish. The business offers plant-based and vegan food options to local residents in the form of vegetable dip, hummus, and ghee/clarified butter.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Chennai, a big city in South India. I moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, after marriage and lived there for 11 winters (that is a lot of snow). We then moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and have been enjoying the warmer weather for the past eight years. I live in Coppell with my husband and two children.
Tell me a little bit about Vegilish.
We started Vegilish as a way of promoting good health in the community. Our family loves to visit farmers markets and when we moved to the DFW metroplex, we visited the Coppell Farmers Market. While interacting with the local people, we realized that they were looking for plant-based and vegan food options. Vegilish started as a result of that and we offer veggie dip, hummus and ghee/clarified butter.
What inspired you to start your business?
When we lived in Minneapolis, we used to visit the farmers market there, which was open only for a few months in the summer, and loved the fresh produce and other products that we could get directly from the farmers and vendors. We then moved to the DFW metroplex a few years back (literally from freezer to oven) and were looking for a similar farmers market, and that is when we visited Coppell Farmers Market. While interacting with the local people here, I realized that they were looking for plant-based food and vegan options. That is when my family motivated me to become a vendor, where we are able to come up with products to bridge this gap and promote good health in the community. When my kids were little, we used to make hummus on Super Bowl day and have it while watching the game. I also make dips made from different veggies as part of my cooking. When we were brainstorming what products to offer at the farmers market, my son immediately suggested hummus and veggie dip. That is how Vegilish started. The main goal of Vegilish is to promote good health in the community. We use fresh ingredients and provide healthy food products that also taste good. At Vegilish, we make veggies and food taste delicious.
What is one of your favorite parts about being able to serve the local community?
I love spending time talking to the local people that visit the Coppell Farmers Market. I enjoy those discussions and learn so much about their culture and heritage. It is fascinating to learn about other cultures, food, festivals and understand the subtle nuances about how they have evolved adapting to their local topography. Being the curious person that I am, this is one aspect that I look forward to on Saturdays at the farmers market.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Coppell is a small town and I love every bit of it. I love to visit the Cozby library with my kids, go to the Core, watch the sunset from Andy Brown Park, and go for walks around Glen Lake.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about good health. The foundation for good health starts from healthy eating habits. Having visited farmers markets right from their young age, my kids have understood the importance of eating healthy and using fresh ingredients while cooking. Once the family adopts healthy eating habits, the next step is to expand good health in the local community. We are able to do this through Vegilish. When our customers tell us, “You have spoiled my hummus shopping. I cannot go to the store and buy hummus anymore,” “I finished the whole jar in 20 minutes,” “Your ghee is very flavorful compared to store-bought ones,” that makes us happy and reinforces our passion to promote good health.
Who or what inspires you?
I always admired how the previous generations lived closely with nature maintaining balance and harmony. I have seen my parents and grandparents adopt certain practices to achieve that. For example, my grandparents had cows at home and never had to buy milk from outside. They grew certain vegetables at home and always procured other vegetables locally. I do not own cows or have a farm. But I try to get as close to what I grew up with by purchasing milk and fresh produce whenever possible from the local farmers. Given the increased use of technology and social media in our current world, I strive to teach my kids about balancing the use of technology and living close to nature and what matters most in real life.
What are some future goals you have for Vegilish?
We hope to expand our product line to include new offerings and also offer new products that our customers have been requesting for. We want to ensure that the community we live in is healthy and we are doing a small part in that.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
At Vegilish, our main mission is to promote good health by offering healthy products made with fresh ingredients. We incorporate as much organic ingredients as we could in our products. We originally started with our range of veggie dip and hummus. We offer multiple flavors of veggie dip and hummus to our customers. These are completely plant-based and vegan. Our dips and hummus are versatile and can be used as a dip, side, spread, or salad dressing. These are some fantastic ways to disguise the veggies when preparing meals for kids. When our customers wanted more healthy food options, we started a new offering with our range of organic ghee (or clarified butter). Ghee has been used in traditional Indian cooking for thousands of years and has many healthy benefits. We offer the plain organic ghee and also flavor-infused Turmeric ghee. Our ghee can be used to sauté veggies/meat or add flavor to your sautéed veggies, pasta, rice, etc. In a nutshell, we are a small family-based firm with the goal of promoting good health in the community. At Vegilish, we make veggies and food taste delicious.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.