Anna Wanderski is an assistant principal at Coppell High School where she plans to serve the school and district for a long time. Wanderski has been in education for 15 years and said that the career has been ingrained in her because of her parents, who are now both retired band directors. In her free time, Wanderski said she enjoys playing her oboe in the Denton Community band, watching college football and the NFL, and singing Karaoke.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
This is my 15th year in education and 9th as an assistant principal. I started my career as a high school art teacher. I am originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico. I am married and have two children and a Siberian husky.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Seeing growth in students and staff. Watching others meet goals. Watching others' belief in themselves grow and “defying gravity.”
What are you most looking forward to this school year?
Watching our 10-12th graders and staff grow together as a community, and as a Coppell High School family.
How did you know working in education was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
I am not sure if it was something I wanted, as much as it was just ingrained in me. Both of my parents are now retired band directors, and I basically grew up in a high school band room and as an extension of that; a high school in general. I experienced every high school football game and basketball game for years because of my parents' bands. I think a high school campus is just home, so I never left!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
When I get a moment off campus, I really enjoy J. Macks. My favorite dish is the deep-fried cauliflower and shishito peppers; even though I am gluten sensitive — I just have to have them! And of course, Friday Night Lights at Buddy Echols Field.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I love to play my oboe in the Denton Community band, I love to storm chase if the weather conditions are right. 'Tis the season for football so this time of year you won't catch me away from the TV on college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays. And I love Karaoke!
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about traveling. I am so lucky that I have the privilege to travel across the world. I cannot imagine being on this earth with so many cultures and beautiful places and natural phenomena and not being able to go visit it all.
Who or what inspires you?
It sounds funny but a group of people reaching for a common goal for the greater good inspires me. Watching a really great marching band show and thinking about the hard work it takes. How every single person has to go out there and personally decide to selflessly fix 10 mistakes each run for the betterment of the group to get it to the level it needs to be to win a championship is awe inspiring. Reaching for a common goal of a Bands of America championship, or a state championship gives me goosebumps. It means the culture of said organization is so high achieving that they are willing to sacrifice personal comfort and selfishness to get there. The same can be said for a great musical or a great football team, a great staff, or a great leadership team.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
Whoa, this is a big question! I really think the greatest legacy that you can leave behind is how you made people feel when you were around them. With that being said, I think it is always important to treat others with empathy, kindness and encouragement; to show others that they matter and have value and that they are loved, especially kids.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
I am ecstatic to be a part of the Coppell High School admin team, and I hope to serve CHS and Coppell for a long time.
