Jane Moore has lived in Coppell since 1987 and immerses herself in the Coppell Historical Society, spending her weekend’s at Minyard’s Grocery Store Museum & Gift Shop in Heritage Park. She believes history is something that connects us all and cleaned up the Minyard’s store after it was closed during the pandemic, sharing its history with the rest of the community.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a native West Texan who moved to the Dallas area in 1980 and to Coppell in 1987. After a short career in the dental field, I went back to college, majoring in journalism. I wrote for Coppell's local newspaper, the Citizens' Advocate, for 20 years, covering everything from school board meetings to murders. Appreciation for a good story makes my "retirement" work with Coppell Historical Society a perfect fit.
What are some ways that you are involved in the Coppell community?
I spend most Saturday mornings at Minyard’s Grocery Store Museum & Gift Shop in Heritage Park. People of all ages enjoy exploring the old buildings and sharing stories about their own life histories. History is something that connects us all and I think it's important to realize we are always living through history together.
What is your favorite memory from being a part of the Coppell Historical Society?
It's not the most "important" thing, but I still laugh when I remember cleaning the Minyard's store after it was closed for so long during the pandemic. In a corner behind some furniture, I found a huge pile of shredded Pixie Sticks — one of the historic candies we sell. Apparently some mice had quite a COVID party.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy traveling (including visits to my kids in Minneapolis and San Jose), as well as gardening and walking the nature trail in Brown Park East.
What are you passionate about?
I care deeply about the environment, public schools, ending gun violence, voting, and democracy. I want to leave a hopeful, safer, and kinder world for my granddaughter.
Who or what inspires you?
I am always inspired by smart, humorous people who are willing to "think outside the box."
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I'd like to write a book, but if I never get around to that, I hope people will remember me for love, truth telling and fun.
What would you consider must-visit places for people visiting Coppell from out of town?
I would suggest Old Town on a Saturday morning, Heritage Park, and Grapevine Springs Park, which is rich in history from Sam Houston to the WPA. People who enjoy hiking would like Coppell Nature Park. I also think The Sound at Cypress Waters belongs under the Coppell umbrella since it is in Coppell ISD and many addresses there have a 75019 ZIP code.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
My husband, John, makes excellent snow cones. Check out his tasty creations on the back porch of the Kirkland House on occasional weekends this summer.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
