Larry Thompson spends his time in the Coppell ISD school gardens, at the Coppell Senior Center, the Cozby Library and Community Commons, and many other places, dedicating his time to volunteering and living life to the fullest. Thompson has a passion for vegetable gardening, learning, and teaching, making Coppell the perfect place to live.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in the Dallas area, spending my formative years with my family and extended family in East Texas and Eastern Oklahoma. I am a Vietnam ERA US Air Force veteran and retired after working 35-plus years within the semiconductor industry. Recently (past 6-plus years), I have been involved in the Coppell ISD school gardens, first as a volunteer and presently as the part-time school garden coordinator, reporting to the Child Nutrition Department. My lovely bride and I have lived in various states throughout the years but have lived in Coppell for the past 17 years.
What are some ways you are involved in the Coppell community?
We support Coppell in various ways: Coppell ISD, Coppell Community Garden, Coppell Senior Center, Coppell Cozby Library, our own church community and the YMCA. As a Dallas County Master Gardener through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service we are encouraged to volunteer and reach out to other organizations and members of the community to teach best practices and sustainability regarding gardening. My area of expertise lies in the arena of growing vegetables, composting and teaching organic methodologies. We also volunteer at Metrocrest Service Center, now physically located in Farmers Branch but also supporting the Coppell area.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Coppell Community Garden, Senior Center and CISD school gardens.
What are your hobbies?
Vegetable gardening, fishing and hiking/backpacking, traveling.
What advice would you have for someone looking to get engaged with their local community?
There are so many opportunities to get involved. My suggestion is to visit Coppell.gov and review what might be available based on your hobbies or interests. Visit the Senior Center, Coppell Library, talk with neighbors and others of your faith community. Also, as a former Scout Master, Scouting organizations are another source of community involvement.
What are you passionate about?
Vegetable gardening, learning and teaching. I’m also involved in the Dallas Shriners, Scottish Rite and area Masonic Lodges because of their mission to support area hospitals for children and other outreach programs.
Who or what inspires you?
Who? My lovely bride, a retired psychologist with the Veterans Administration who has strong values and a servitude heart! She has a passion for working with veterans and service members. What? Observing the Coppell ISD teachers work with students in the gardens and working together to teach a child where fresh vegetables truly come from! Not the local grocery store. These teachers are amazing in their approach and incorporate science and fun into classroom activities.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
That is a tough question! Live each day, treat everyone with respect, tend to your friendships, family and relationships as you would your garden.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
If you are interested in volunteering or gardening in the community garden please go to the website Coppell Community Garden - Classes and Events in Coppell. If you’re interested in volunteering at the school gardens, reach out to the school administrator, or students’ teacher. Metrocrest Services also has a variety of roles for volunteering.
