Suzy Cravens has done a little bit of everything in her lifetime and has found a path serving as the president of the Rotary Club of Coppell. Cravens likes to stay busy in her community and enjoys cooking or baking for her family, friends, and neighbors, and exploring all that Coppell has to offer by visiting the farmer’s market or visiting Old Town.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I could tell you all the boring stuff like, I graduated from high school in Dallas and went to college at Texas Tech. I’ve been blessed to have had an interesting professional career; I’ve done everything from educational marketing for a cake decorating manufacturer to managing a fastener distribution company. Here is the fun part: I’m a little creative, love to have fun, can’t remember a date, a list maker and love my family and friends to death. My husband, Gary, and our two daughters, Kendall and Mallory, moved to Coppell in 2000. We were lured to Coppell by our friends, the schools and Coppell’s small-town feeling. Many Coppell residents have known me as the “Cake Lady” or the “Cookie Lady.” I had a thriving in-home cake and cookie decorating business in the 2000s. I’ve competed and won several cookie contests in the Dallas area. I even appeared on an episode of Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” where I was one of the top three contestants.
What do you do in your role as president for the Rotary Club of Coppell?
I’m honored to be Rotary Club of Coppell president! When I joined the club in 2017, I had no idea this would be my path. As president, I plan and lead club meetings, set goals, plan service and social, work with club committees and Rotary District 5810. I’m the chief cook and bottle washer!
What is your favorite part about the organization?
Our club members are the best part of this organization. Everyone is friendly, welcoming and works hard on all aspects, our community and international service, the Coppell Flag Program which has over 1,700 subscribers and our membership. Our club is very diverse in all aspects from ethnicity and age. It mirrors the demographics of Coppell. We work hard, but having fun is very important to all of us. I have made great lifetime friends in the Rotary Club of Coppell.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I’m one of those residents who try to do everything in my city. I enjoy the farmers market, Old Town and all it has to offer including our state-of-the-art Coppell Arts Center. A favorite is taking a bike ride on our park trails and stopping at Sonic for a Diet Coke with Lime! I’m a big fan of Victor’s Wood Grill, it’s a stellar dining experience.
What are you passionate about?
Many things! Making a difference in people’s lives by giving back. It’s not about money, it is about giving of yourself and giving a little time. I’m super passionate about my family and their successes. I’m passionate about my friends and how many of us have stayed in Coppell because it’s just a great place to live! Of course, I’m passionate about Rotary and our members.
Who or what inspires you?
Many people inspire me and honestly, it depends on my passion at that time. My family always inspires me to be a better person. I look to women for inspiration and there are many throughout the years that helped to form who I am. Currently, Coppell resident Jacqueline Durand (whom I do not personally know) inspires me by her strength to persevere after being mauled by two dogs in Coppell.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Free time is something I don’t have a lot of, which is by design, I like to stay busy! I love to cook and bake for my family, friends and neighbors. I enjoy taking care of myself by going to Club Pilates in Coppell, finding a great deal and taking a break in my beautiful backyard, watching the birds and playing with my dogs.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
It’s simple: Share your gifts and talents, it builds character and good will.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to get involved in their community?
Just dive in! Find a civic group that speaks to you and to what you want to do. What you feel passionate about. I found Rotary through my husband, he was a member and at that time we were empty nesters. I wanted a vehicle to support the school where my daughter taught in Coppell and Rotary gave me that opportunity. I joined and got busy. You may not think you have time, but you will find it! It’s so rewarding!
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
Coppell Rotary is responsible for the very successful Holiday Flag Program. We fly flags across Coppell for five major flag holidays. The proceeds fund many community and international programs, such as, Coppell Schools, Senior Student Scholarships, Coppell Community Garden, Coppell Historical Society, CISD, YMCA, Metrocrest Services, Rotary’s Fight Against Polio, Emergency Assistance, International programs and the Rotary Foundation. We also support local civic groups like the boy scouts who deliver and store the flags. To find out more about this program and Coppell Rotary go to www.coppellrotary.org.
