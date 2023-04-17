Steve Graybill is a long-time resident of Coppell and is inspired by those that live and have lived in the community alongside him. He serves in many roles across the community from board member at Metrocrest Services to being supporters of the Coppell Arts Center. In his free time, Graybill enjoys spending time with friends and neighbors and connecting with his community.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My wife Sharon and I have been fortunate to live in Coppell since 1996. We share the experience of moving to six different cities in 12 years before settling here. Our three children graduated from Coppell High School (Shannon ’05, Matthew ’09, and Kirsten ’12). I was raised in a small town in Iowa as the youngest of three kids. My brother, my sister and I all now live in the Dallas area. All three of us share the memories of living in a “Pollyanna” town where everyone cared about everyone else and of parents who held an amazing commitment to our growth and well-being and a calling to help others. Professionally, I am president of Downstream Advisors, Inc. — an international consulting firm specializing in the technical and economic aspects of the hydrocarbon process industries.
What are some ways you are involved in the Coppell community?
I am a member of the Rotary Club of Coppell and served as its president prior to current President Suzy Cravens. My wife and I are supporters of the Coppell YMCA, the Coppell Arts Center, and Metrocrest Services. I joined the Board of Directors for Metrocrest Services this past September.
What do you do for Metrocrest Services?
Metrocrest is an amazing organization that specializes in helping our neighbors navigate through crisis situations and work to stabilize their lives for a brighter future. In 2022, Metrocrest assisted 18,695 individuals living in Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, and Farmers Branch. Metrocrest has new facilities which will open in June 2023. While I vote as a board member and assist the development of Metrocrest’s Strategic Plan, most of what I do is the same as Metrocrest’s many volunteers. I have volunteered at Metrocrest’s Resale Store; contributed to the food pantry, Holiday Baskets, the Summer Lunch Program, and the Capital Campaign; and promoted others to join in.
What is your favorite part about being involved in the community?
Coppell’s parks and recreational facilities are unparalleled, but my favorite part of Coppell is the people. I have the “pleasure” of joining 20 others to work out at 5:30 a.m. at the CORE. It’s a sleep-deprived, special group of people and you’re welcome to join us. Enclaves Court is a great neighborhood. Another close group of friends belong to the Rotary Club of Coppell. While Rotary’s motto is “service above self,” we make it fun!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in North Texas?
My favorite place is in the homes of my friends and neighbors.
What are you passionate about?
I make a living and my wife makes my life worth living.
Who or what inspires you?
I’m inspired by passion and excellence. I will mention three examples from Coppell. Hannah Bilka, daughter of Dan and Patricia Bilka, grew up across the street on Enclaves Court. Hannah is a senior at Boston College and is currently representing the United States in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships. At the time of this response, Hannah has scored a goal in each game played by the United States. U.S. Army cadet Kyle Kass is a graduate of Coppell High School and appreciates his participation in the CHS band program. Kyle will graduate from West Point this May as the valedictorian or salutatorian in a class of 950 cadets. Kyle is working to receive a Global Grant from Rotary International to study energy systems at Oxford University before moving on to serve his country. Rotary Club of Coppell sponsors the Interact Club at CHS. Earlier this month, 10 Interact students presented impactful plans spanning the globe to make this world a better place. The expressed passion of these students to make a difference is inspiring.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
We read in history books about men and women who accomplished great things but that is not what history is all about. History is more about a lot of people working to make a better world for themselves and their children.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy eating good food and drinking good wine with good friends.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know about you!
To quote author Lewis Mumford, “The cities and mansions that we dream of are those in which we finally live.” Connect to your community. Say “hi” to your neighbors on your walk in the park. Thank your teachers and city workers for their service. Visit Metrocrest’s new facilities at 1145 N. Josey Lane in Carrollton or visit metrocrestservices.org to volunteer and donate to a good cause. Lease a flag from the Coppell Rotary (portal.clubrunner.ca/1888/Stories/lease-a-flag) or join us at a Coppell Rotary meeting in Cypress Waters.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.