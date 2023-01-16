Haley Tobias always knew working in a school was where she was meant to be, and now as a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD, she’s found a passion for health and a love for feeding students.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a Bachelors of Science in Nutrition with an emphasis in Dietetics in 2017 and then earned my Master’s of Science in Nutrition in 2019 where I completed my dietetic internship. I started my career as a Dietitian in the hospitals, but I always knew schools were where I was meant to be, it was just a matter of when! Feeding children and being an essential part of their learning experience is my big WHY.
What do you do in your role as a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD?
Every day is different! My main focus is menu development and nutritional analysis that meet the standards and regulations set by the USDA/TDA. I also oversee ordering/purchasing, monitor daily kitchen operations, food production records, special diets, maintain website/online menus/social media, campus level taste testing and promotions, teach nutrition classes, train cafeteria manager and staff, and support school gardens.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Feeding the kids. Knowing that breakfast and lunch at school could be the only hot meal a student gets in a day, drives me to be creative with the menu and to offer a wider variety of options, in hopes that each learner that comes through our lines, will find something they truly enjoy to eat. And my work family! Coppell ISD is a small district, with 17 campuses, so we have such a tight knit group that truly supports one another's successes/failures.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I enjoy boutique shopping, attending food tastings and trying new restaurants with my husband! I also like hosting special events for my friends and family. And most of all, I love spending time at the beach. There is nothing better than sandy toes and sea salt hair!
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
When I was going through my dietetic internship, I was blessed with the opportunity to work six weeks in the child nutrition department of a neighboring school district and work alongside the operations team and dietitian, and it was then that I knew I needed to work in schools. The challenges that foodservice operations experience on a daily basis is thrilling and keeps you proactive and innovative.
Who or what inspires you?
Mr. Smith is my inspiration. He was my dietetic internship preceptor, who shared his passion and expertise about school nutrition which translated to me pursuing this career. He pushed me to learn all areas of the operation — staffing, finances, budget, menus, vendor relationship and so much more. He has become my professional mentor and a valued friend.
What are you passionate about?
Health at every size and ALL foods fit!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
In our school cafeterias! This is where I get new ideas for the menu, honest feedback from the students and where we make our connections. Lunchtime is about friends, fellowship and rejuvenation.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a registered dietitian?
Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Put yourself out there (be bold, be brave), take initiative, and make connections.
What is your favorite memory from working for CISD?
Interacting with our learners! My first month at CISD I hosted a taste testing during one of our Farm Fresh Friday events and watching the kids smile and get excited for a food sample and a sticker, was such a validating and heart warming experience. Creating a positive and safe environment to try new foods is very important to me.
