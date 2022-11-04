As Flower Mound juniors and sisters, Nicole and Samantha Humphries, approached the finish line in Friday’s Class 6A state cross country championships, they saw they were running side-by-side.
Samantha had an idea.
"I heard her say, 'Let's tie.' I said, 'That would be cool,'” Nicole said. “It was pretty hard to do. I actually didn't think that we did it. Apparently, we tied."
Although both runners clocked a time a 17:36.4, the official results showed that Nicole finished in first place while Samantha was the runner-up. But while on the award stands, both Samantha and Nicole were issued first-place medals at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
"It feels so good,” Samantha said. “We're each other's best friends. There is not somebody that I would rather have run right next to me than her.”
For the third consecutive year, Flower Mound finished as the Class 6A state champion in girls cross country. The Lady Jaguars had the top three finishers. Nicole and Samantha tied for first, while sophomore Alexandra Fox continued her impressive postseason run with a third-place finish in a time of 17:48.6.
After winning the Region I-6A meet by one point over Southlake Carroll, Flower Mound made more breathing room this time around. The Lady Jaguars finished with 42 points, which is nine points better than the Dragons’ 51.
"It's unbelievable,” said Andrew Cook, Flower Mound head coach. “Sometimes you need a little bit of luck, but it's a testament to those girls and their dedication. It's not like they're focused on just one season. For three years, they've been focused on doing their best. I'm so proud of them."
The state meet was a memorable one for Plano West senior Haley Harper. Competing in the final cross country meet of her high-school career with the Lady Wolves, she earned a trip to the medal stand with a sixth-place showing in a time of 18:05.1.
Prosper had two medalists of its own. Senior Jack Johnston was the top 6A placer from the Dallas area. He clocked a time of 15:47.4, good for fourth overall. Senior Shewaye Johnson capped off what was an incredible prep career with an eighth-place showing in the girls’ race in a time of 18:20.1.
And on a day in which windy conditions tested the discipline of all the runners, Coppell made it a historic run.
The Cowboys placed third in the boys’ division with 125 points, which is the highest finish at the state meet for the Coppell boys in school history. Southlake Carroll posted 62 points to earn their fourth consecutive state title. Austin Vandergrift was second with 81 points.
"It means so much,” said Landon Wren, Coppell head coach. “This is the third trip to state in the last few years and I know a number of years ago they finished seventh and couple of years ago they finished fifth. To finish third and be on the medal stand, it's quite the accomplishment.
“Our goal early on was to get to the state meet, but as the year went along, they felt like they were legitimate contenders to get into the top three and medal stand. To finish in the top three in the highest level of cross country in the state is quite the accomplishment. The kids are on cloud nine right now."
Coppell was led by a seventh-place finish from senior Andrew Mullen. Wren said Mullen was in about 10th place with 800 meters to go. Mullen kicked it into another gear as he neared the finish line.
"I wasn't surprised,” Wren said. “For him, he's been there, done that. He's run in the state meet before. Early on, he wasn't really where he wanted to be, position-wise. He continued to battle throughout the race. I know the kid and how he is going to finish. He has the heart of a champion. I wasn't shocked that he finished seventh."
