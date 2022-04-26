Police Report Graphic
For the week of April 18-24, there was one reported home burglary and three reported thefts in the city of Coppell, according to police reports.

The burglary was:

- At 2 p.m. April 19 in the 800 block of Red Cedar Way

The three thefts were:

- At 10:10 p.m. April 20 in the 900 block of West Bethel Road

- At 6:30 p.m.  April 21 in the 100 block of North Freeport Road

- At 6:52 p.m. April 23 in the 1100 block of Northpoint Drive

