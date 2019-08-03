Coppell, TX (75019)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 95F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.