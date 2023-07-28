The city of Coppell and the city of Lewisville have been working together regarding the tracts of land at SH 121, Sam Rayburn Tollway and Vista Ridge Mall Drive for the development of an 82,350 square-foot office warehouse.
The current proposal is for the property located at the southeast corner of Business 121 and Vista Ridge Mall Drive, of which only a small portion is located in Coppell. Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, July 25 to discuss an interlocal agreement with the city of Lewisville for the construction of the office warehouse.
“The interlocal agreement is to provide clarity of responsibility for each city, allow for coordination between the cities, and hopefully provide the customer with a more cohesive experience,” said Mary Paron Boswell, Sr. Planner for the City of Coppell.
The property on the Coppell portion is zoned Light Industrial, while the property in Lewisville is proposed to be rezoned from Agricultural Open Space to Light Industrial. The building would be solely located in Lewisville, with the detention basin, drive aisle and some truck stalls located at the rear of the property on the Coppell portion.
Access is currently proposed from Business 121, as well as an existing drive on Vista Ridge Mall Drive. In preliminary discussions, staff said they would like to see the access from Vista Ridge Mall Drive extended down through Coppell to the SRT/SH 121 frontage road to allow for better access in the future.
The interlocal agreement discusses responsibilities of each city regarding water, sanitary sewer, stormwater, zoning, platting, site plans, permits, inspections, emergency services, trash and anything else deemed necessary.
For water, each city will provide water to its respective city limit and receive revenue from sale of water, impact fees, tap fees, inspections, etc. Lewisville will have a domestic meter and each city will have an irrigation meter.
The city of Lewisville is to provide and be responsible for sanitary sewer and each city will have its own stormwater mitigation in place. Coppell regulations for the detention basis and any future changes would require both cities to coordinate.
A single plat and site plan is to be reviewed and approved by both cities, as well as a tree survey and mitigation to be conducted by each city. For permits and inspections, each city will be providing its own.
For police and fire, Lewisville will be providing initial response and if on Coppell city limits, Lewisville shall contact Coppell for assistance in reporting, investigation, and enforcement of Coppell ordinances.
Once developed, this facility will create jobs and provide some additional north and south circulation. The city attorney has reviewed the proposed interlocal agreement and no action was made by Coppell City Council at the Tuesday meeting.
Staff is proposing to bring the interlocal agreement to the Coppell City Council on Aug. 8 for formal approval.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
