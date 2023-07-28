The city of Coppell and the city of Lewisville have been working together regarding the tracts of land at SH 121, Sam Rayburn Tollway and Vista Ridge Mall Drive for the development of an 82,350 square-foot office warehouse.

The current proposal is for the property located at the southeast corner of Business 121 and Vista Ridge Mall Drive, of which only a small portion is located in Coppell. Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, July 25 to discuss an interlocal agreement with the city of Lewisville for the construction of the office warehouse.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

