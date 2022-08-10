Old Town 1.png

The building will be made of brown brick with grey trim.

 Courtesy of the city of Coppell

Plans for a two-story multi-use facility in Old Town Coppell are moving forward. 

In its Tuesday meeting, the Coppell City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning ordinance for the property, located directly across from Old Town Pavilion at 767 West Main Street.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments