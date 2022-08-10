Plans for a two-story multi-use facility in Old Town Coppell are moving forward.
In its Tuesday meeting, the Coppell City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning ordinance for the property, located directly across from Old Town Pavilion at 767 West Main Street.
The development would allot 3,100 square feet of retail space on the first floor (which would not include restaurants, as the space in its current form is not up to code for such use) and 4,600 square feet of multi-family residential space on the second floor. The complex would have 1,014 parking spaces and two-car garages for each unit. Assistant Planning Director Matt Steer said in his presentation on Tuesday that accessible parking at the front of the facility would be “analyze[d] during the building permit process.”
The developer, William Peck & Associates, will need to conduct a thorough engineering review, acquire engineering permits and present proposed signage for the project to Coppell's Director of Community Development, among other things.
Despite a number of residents opposing the development due to the nature of its density, the zoning ordinance was unanimously recommended by the Coppell Planning and Zoning Commission in a July 21 meeting. The city sent 18 notices to residents who resided within 200 feet of the property, of which two were returned (one resident expressed favor, and the other expressed opposition.) City staff also sent 135 courtesy notices within 800 feet.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
