The City of Coppell has received the water sample results from Trinity River Authority (TRA), and the samples meet Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements. As a result, the City of Coppell has lifted the Boil Water Notice. Utility customers may once again use water as normal. 

On June 28, 2023, the TCEQ required the City of Coppell public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, and employees that, due to a power failure and the resulting loss of water pressure in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use as drinking water or for human consumption purposes. 

