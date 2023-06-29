The City of Coppell has received the water sample results from Trinity River Authority (TRA), and the samples meet Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements. As a result, the City of Coppell has lifted the Boil Water Notice. Utility customers may once again use water as normal.
On June 28, 2023, the TCEQ required the City of Coppell public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, and employees that, due to a power failure and the resulting loss of water pressure in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use as drinking water or for human consumption purposes.
The City of Coppell has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes distributed by this public water system and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Thursday, June 29, 2023.
If water is flowing normally from faucets, there is no need for customers to flush water from lines prior to consumption. All water in the City of Coppell system is safe for human consumption. Some residents and businesses may notice a buildup of air in their water lines. In this case, utility customers are advised to open their faucets and flush the air from their lines for 10 minutes.
All City of Coppell facilities are now operating.
