Coppell announced that administrative offices and facilities will close Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.
Essential personnel will remain on hand to respond to emergencies and continue to offer necessary services to residents.
City leadership will determine continued closures on Friday Thursday afternoon.
“In the event of an emergency, dial 911,” the city said in a press release. “To contact non-emergency dispatch, please call 972-304-3610 or dial *247 on your cell phone. For assistance turning off your water, please call the Public Works after-hours line at 972-462-5150.”
Republic Services has also announced that it will shift Thursday collection to Friday and Friday collection to Saturday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that precipitation will transition to freezing rain, sleet and snow starting Wednesday evening, and temperatures will drop below freezing. Coppell Public Works crews plan to begin spreading ice melt on roadways and bridges as the freezing precipitation nears.
Despite the efforts of Coppell crews and state agencies, icy conditions on roadways are expected to remain – especially on residential streets, alleyways, bridges, and overpasses – as temperatures are projected to stay below freezing for the next few days. The NWS has advised that roads will likely be treacherous both Thursday and Friday, with relief coming on Saturday as temperatures rise above freezing. Residents are encouraged to avoid travel.
“Coppell is committed to keeping the community safe and informed,” the city said. “City staff will continue to monitor the weather over the next few days and provide updates as appropriate.”
Additionally, Coppell's Emergency Management division recommends all residents utilize three different methods of emergency notification, such as text or email alerts from NotifyCoppell, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All-Hazards Radio, and a smartphone application. Visit the City’s Preparing for Winter Weather page for more information or to view the preparation checklist.
