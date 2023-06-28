Power has been restored to the City of Coppell’s Village Parkway Pump Station, and the city’s water supply is being replenished.
City of Coppell utility customers may once again use water for household purposes. Please note, the boil water notice remains in effect until further notice.
City of Coppell crews are working to flush the water system. As a result of the reduced water pressure that resulted from the power outage, residents and businesses should expect a buildup of air in their water lines. Utility customers are advised to open their faucets and flush the air from their lines.
The city will submit a water sample to Trinity River Authority (TRA) for testing this afternoon. Pending the results of the water sample, it is expected that the boil water notice will be lifted the morning, Thursday, June 29. Until that time, customers should continue to boil water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). The city will notify the community as soon as this advisory is lifted.
Free bottled water is available to Coppell residents at the Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road, through 8 p.m. Wednesday. One case is available per household. Coppell Police Department will be directing traffic into the lot. To enter the lot, please make a left into the parking lot from the northbound lane of Heartz Road and exit the lot by turning right onto southbound Heartz Road. Remain in your car and staff will load water into the trunk.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
