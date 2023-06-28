Faucet with flowing water closeup

Power has been restored to the City of Coppell’s Village Parkway Pump Station, and the city’s water supply is being replenished.

City of Coppell utility customers may once again use water for household purposes. Please note, the boil water notice remains in effect until further notice.

