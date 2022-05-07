Election File Photo
LAMAR CARTER

Unofficial election results provided by Dallas County as of 11 p.m. Saturday indicate leads for Anthony Hill in Coppell ISD’s Place 3 Board of Trustees election.

According to the Dallas County elections website, due to a technical error, not all precincts were reported by 11 p.m.

Hill has a total of 3,037 (64.62%) votes, Carol Lacey McGuire has 1,663 (35.38%) votes.

The results will be canvassed in a future Board of Trustees meeting. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

