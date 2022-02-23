City of Coppell Town Hall

Coppell administrative offices and facilities will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed Thursday due to inclement weather. Essential personnel will remain on hand to respond to emergencies and continue to offer necessary services to residents.

In the event of an emergency, residents should dial 911. To contact non-emergency dispatch, residents can call 972-304-3610 or dial *247 on their cell phone. For assistance turning off your water, residents can call the Public Works after-hours line at 972-462-5150.

Republic Services announced yesterday that yard trimming collection scheduled for Wednesday has been suspended. Recycling services are still expected to occur as normally scheduled. Republic Services will decide on Thursday’s trash collection later today. 

Despite the efforts of Coppell crews and state agencies, icy conditions on roadways are expected to occur – especially on residential streets, alleyways, bridges, and overpasses – as precipitation continues and temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through Thursday. If residents must travel, they are encouraged to use caution when driving. 

Additionally, Coppell's Emergency Management division recommends all residents utilize three different methods of emergency notification, such as text or email alerts from NotifyCoppell, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All-Hazards Radio, and a smartphone application. Visit the City’s Preparing for Winter Weather page for more information or to view the preparation checklist. 

