tempImageb5und1.jpg

As of 9:43 p.m., with 120 of 238 precincts reporting and a 44% voter turnout for Denton County and with 21 of 464 precincts reporting and a 28% voter turnout for Dallas County, the Coppell special election propositions continue to show favorable signs of passage. 

Between the two counties, Proposition A has 82.4% (9,729 votes) of residents voting 'for' the bond and 17.6% (2,073 votes) of residents voting ‘against’ the bond. Proposition B has 79.2% (9,326 votes) of residents voting 'for' the bond and 20.8% (2,446 votes) of residents voting ‘against’ the bond.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments