police lights
File photo

The Coppell Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one woman dead. 

According to a press release, the department received a 9-11 call at around 11:13 a.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting in the 400 block of Houston Street. Officers arrived to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.   

Witnesses said a male suspect was running away from the scene. Coppell police officers found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital.  

The investigation is ongoing. 

At noon on Wednesday, the department had announced that it was investigating an incident in Old Town Coppell. Residents were encouraged stay away from the area, and the department said in a Facebook post that there was no active threat. 

The department announced the shooting investigation at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. 

This story is developing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments