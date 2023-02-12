Valentine activities, local performances, and historical events are scheduled in Coppell this week. Take a look at some of the top events that Coppell has to offer the week of Feb. 12.
Valentine Family Fun Night
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons for a Valentine Family Fun Night. The event encourages residents to join library staff for crafts, hot cocoa, storytime, and more. This program is designed for families with young children, but all ages are welcome.
Paint & Sip with Createria Studios
Paint & Sips are a fun way to create memories and masterpieces. Please bring your friends or significant other to wine up and then wind down during one of the Coppell Arts Center’s two-hour painting classes. This event is on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center in the Reception Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the Coppell Arts Center’s website.
Theatre Coppell presents ‘The Odd Couple’
Theatre Coppell presents “The Odd Couple” on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center. This Tony award-winning classic comedy centers around uptight, neat Felix Ungar and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison as new roommates. Two suddenly single pals — a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious news writer — strain their friendship by becoming roommates and unconsciously repeating the same mistakes they made in the marriages they just left. Tickets are available at coppellartscenter.org.
Coppell Historical Society Open House
On Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kirkland House, the Coppell Historical Society will be offering free Heritage Park tours. Guests can also visit the Minyard Store at Coppell Heritage Park which is open most months from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Old Minyard Store will have old-fashioned candy and postcards of historic Coppell for sale.
Texas A&M Singing Cadets
The Coppell A&M Club Presents the Texas A&M Singing Cadets on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center. The Singing Cadets is Texas A&M University's premier men's chorus, now in their 118th touring season. Tickets are available at coppellartscenter.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media
