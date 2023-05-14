After being introduced by Make-A-Wish, Vari CEO and co-founder Jason McCann and Make-A-Wish alum Janvi Shahi were inspired to collaborate on a new artistic creation — a painting titled “Dreams,” which was auctioned on-stage during Wish Night on May 13 to benefit Make-A-Wish North Texas.

Shahi has taken a lifelong passion for painting and turned her talent into an inspirational story of giving, creating hundreds of art pieces over the years. Driven to give back, the Dallas native has donated several of her pieces to Make-A-Wish, which auctioned the art to raise funds for children with medical conditions.

