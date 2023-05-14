Vari CEO and co-founder Jason McCann and Make-A-Wish alum Janvi Shahi collaborated on a painting that was auctioned live, on-stage at Wish Night on May 13. The painting raised funds for Make-A-Wish North Texas.
Courtesy of Vari
Courtesy of Vari
After being introduced by Make-A-Wish, Vari CEO and co-founder Jason McCann and Make-A-Wish alum Janvi Shahi were inspired to collaborate on a new artistic creation — a painting titled “Dreams,” which was auctioned on-stage during Wish Night on May 13 to benefit Make-A-Wish North Texas.
Shahi has taken a lifelong passion for painting and turned her talent into an inspirational story of giving, creating hundreds of art pieces over the years. Driven to give back, the Dallas native has donated several of her pieces to Make-A-Wish, which auctioned the art to raise funds for children with medical conditions.
“I have raised over $200,000 for Make-A-Wish,” Shahi said. “My story began when I was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of two and a half. I received chemotherapy twice a week at the Children's Medical Center in Dallas, which reduced to once a week, and then once every three weeks. I always used art as therapy to help express what I was going through colors and different painting materials.”
Two years after her initial diagnosis, Make-A-Wish granted Shahi’s wish of going to Walt Disney World, but unfortunately, on her last day of treatment, Shahi was diagnosed with cancer for a second time. Shahi went to Duke in North Carolina for treatment and stayed in the hospital for 100 days, returning home and spending another year indoors to avoid further infection.
“During this time, my love for painting developed, and I began taking private lessons,” she said. “Each year, Make-A-Wish hosted Wish Night, an annual fundraising event where they auctioned off wish kids' artwork. Since the age of four, I sold my artwork and donated all my earnings to Make-A-Wish to help grant other wish kids' dreams. I raised $7,000 for every wish to be granted and received a letter in the mail to know whose wish I helped grant.”
In her last Wish Night before attending college at Savannah College of Art and Design, she painted a portrait of Christopher Greicius, the very first wish kid who inspired the organization and its mission. Shahi received the Indomitable Spirit Award from Make-A-Wish, which is given to someone who makes a lasting impression on the community and embodies the foundation's desire to give back.
“Now that I’ve graduated from the college of my dreams and I’m working at an agency I love, I know it’s time for me to continue my journey and give back with my paintings,” Shahi said.
Shahi and McCann have been working on the painting, “Dreams,” for Wish Night for several weekends and were initially introduced by the team at Make-A-Wish to collaborate.
McCann’s passion for painting began in the 1990s, but was rekindled in 2020 while working from home during the pandemic. He has donated to nonprofit organizations including Metrocrest Services, the Coppell Arts Center, and more.
“During our first brainstorm session, Janvi pitched so many great ideas,” McCann said. “I had never attempted something so challenging and was excited to learn and grow. She talked about her childhood dreams of travel and her upcoming European travels she has planned with her mother. As the painting came to life, it felt like a dream place we all wish to visit, and that dreams do come true. ‘Dreams’ just stuck.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
