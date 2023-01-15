One of McCann’s paintings titled “In Flux” which he said he created to showcase that life is constantly changing and to control what you can and not worry about what is beyond your control. McCann donated “In Flux” to the American Institute of Architects to raise scholarship money for their nonprofit.
Jason McCann is the CEO and co-founder of Vari, but when he’s not working, McCann can be found auctioning off his paintings in support of local scholarships and nonprofits.
McCann started auctioning off paintings in 2022 and hopes to do many more in 2023. He said he thought it would be a great way to give back to the community, and his wife told him they were running out of wall space in the house.
One of his paintings raised $2,800 for the Coppell Arts Center Foundation at their Inaugural Arts Gala in October 2022 and he is currently creating a painting for the North Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation for their upcoming Wish Night Gala in May.
“At the end of life’s journey, it’s about the relationships you’ve built, the memories you’ve created, and the positive impact you’ve made in the world,” McCann said. “Creating art that brings people joy and raises money for those in need checks all of my boxes.”
In October 2022, McCann welcomed VariSpace Coppell to his hometown, which has served as the company’s headquarters since its opening. The 180,000-square-foot facility was built from the ground up in only one year and is only the third building in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to receive Fitwel certification, which developers and workplace strategists have embraced as part of the growing trend to promote healthy workplaces.
VariSpace Coppell was also opened during the company’s 10-year anniversary.
“Most executives are still trying to figure out the future of work, the workforce and workspaces – that’s where we come in,” said McCann in a press release from October 2022. “We have worked with thousands of executives to identify what employees need, whether they are working in-office, hybrid, or remote. As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we are excited for the future.”
When it comes to his paintings, McCann said each one brings him joy. The one in his office reminds him to run and a second one he is going to hang in his office later this week reminds him of his word for 2023: grit.
“For those looking for a creative outlet, I say start now,” he said. “Whether it’s writing, journaling, painting, etc. The world needs it.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
