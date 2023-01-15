Vari CEO's paintings 1.jpeg

One of McCann’s paintings in the San Antonio showroom of Vari titled “Deep in the Heart.” McCann said he wanted to capture the positive energy that flows from the state of Texas.

Jason McCann is the CEO and co-founder of Vari, but when he’s not working, McCann can be found auctioning off his paintings in support of local scholarships and nonprofits.

McCann started auctioning off paintings in 2022 and hopes to do many more in 2023. He said he thought it would be a great way to give back to the community, and his wife told him they were running out of wall space in the house.

One of McCann’s paintings titled “Fear the Frog,” which will be auctioned off to benefit the TCU Neeley School of Business – Center for Real Estate.
One of McCann’s paintings titled “In Flux” which he said he created to showcase that life is constantly changing and to control what you can and not worry about what is beyond your control. McCann donated “In Flux” to the American Institute of Architects to raise scholarship money for their nonprofit.

