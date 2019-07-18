The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees approved an additional $200 raise for teachers with six or more years experience during Monday’s board workshop.
“It is our intent to ensure that teachers with six-plus years experience get an additional $200 to the $300 we’ve already approved in our efforts to differentiate those employees,” said Trustee Tracy Fisher.
Last month, the Board of Trustees approved its compensation plan for the 2019-20 school year. As mandated by House Bill 3, the district included in the plan a 3-percent increase for its employees. The plan outlined that teachers, nurses and librarians will receive an $1,800 salary increase, and an additional $300 will be given to teachers with more than five years of service.
With the newly approved increase, teachers with six years or more experience will receive a total raise of $2,300.
“What we have seen from the comparable districts that have made some final decisions is they’re giving anywhere between $200 more and $500 to those more experienced teachers,” said Kristen Streeter, assistant superintendent for administrative services. “That’s where we looked for this recommendation to move potentially from $2,100 to $2,300, which is a 3.83 increase from the midpoint.”
Streeter said the district’s compensation plan is delineated and honors the experience educators have. She said the system has been ahead of the curve for many years.
“As we can tell from all of these conversations, compensation is a very personal topic. It is how we recruit and we retain employees,” she said. “We really do a great job in Coppell, and the system we have in place really is a great system.”
The board will have more discussions about the budget at Monday’s regular board meeting.
“We landed on this one as an opportunity to say, 'you’re here in our district, you’ve been here at least five years, and we recognize the work you have done,'” Superintendent Brad Hunt said. “We want to be conservative in our spending but also make sure we’re taking care of our employees.”
