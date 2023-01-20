Vicki Chiavetta has served the city of Coppell through various roles, most recently as Deputy City Manager, but has announced her retirement which will go into effect on Jan. 27.
Chiavette is a native Texan, being born in Bryan and the daughter of an Air Force pilot. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and then spent 15 years as a landscape architect in Dallas before her 24-year career in public service. She pursued a Master’s in Library Science from the University of North Texas and worked in Carrollton, Flower Mound, and Garland before landing in Coppell.
As Deputy City Manager, she assisted with several projects and services that the city provided to its residents.
“I am particularly proud of our efforts to engage the community through the Allies in Community program, which was designed to build relationships through common ground and foster a sense of belonging in Coppell,” Chiavetta said. “I also played a role in the re-imaging of our human resources department into our new employee experience department.”
Before becoming Deputy City Manager, she served as the Director of Library Services for the Cozby Library and Community Commons where she oversaw a major library expansion project.
“Vicki is a skilled and enthusiastic leader who always has the best interests of the community and organization in mind,” said City Manager Mike Land in a press release. “She was an integral part of the team that helped develop and implement Coppell’s 4 C Success model — Cultivating Coppell Core Competencies — a game changer for our organization. She is a champion for our culture and our success. We will miss her calm and thoughtful leadership style and feel fortunate to have served with her.”
Chiavetta said her favorite part of her job has been making a difference in people’s lives.
“The work that we do has a direct impact on the quality of life in Coppell and we strive every day to provide services that make Coppell a place people want to be,” she said.
In retirement, Chiavetta said she plans to spend more time with her grandchildren, travel, and start gardening again. She will also continue to serve the community through volunteer work with the Coppell Family YMCA and the Coppell Rotary Club.
The public is invited to attend a retirement reception in honor of Chiavetta from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Town Center Atrium, 255 Parkway Blvd. If you plan to attend, please RSVP at https://forms.office.com/g/us5msXNcHC.
“It's been a privilege and an honor to serve the residents of Coppell and the staff who are here every day making Coppell a better place to live,” Chiavetta said. “I've told many people that Coppell is a special city, and it is. I will miss being here every day and interacting with everyone.”
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.