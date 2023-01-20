Vicki Chiavetta.png

Vicki Chiavetta has served the city of Coppell through various roles, most recently as Deputy City Manager, but has announced her retirement which will go into effect on Jan. 27.

Chiavette is a native Texan, being born in Bryan and the daughter of an Air Force pilot. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and then spent 15 years as a landscape architect in Dallas before her 24-year career in public service. She pursued a Master’s in Library Science from the University of North Texas and worked in Carrollton, Flower Mound, and Garland before landing in Coppell.

