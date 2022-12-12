Maureen Corcoran is a long-time resident of Coppell, serving the community in more ways than one on the Parks and Recreation Board, being a member of the Coppell Historical Society, and much more. Corcoran can also be found playing her weekly Mah Jongg game, journaling, working out, pursuing weekly Bible study, and more.
It looks like the last time you were featured in the Coppell Gazette was 2018. What have you been up to since then?
My greatest learning curve came when I was a campaign manager for a city councilman for both his terms. Not only did I learn about campaigning, but also about people. There were surprises, many pleasant, and others I had to chalk up to “this is life.” I spent a lot of time volunteering at my grandson’s school in Argyle, Liberty Christian School. I headed up a committee that published a cookbook, with 100% of profits going to teacher sustainability. There were also other fundraising projects I worked on, giving me the opportunity to meet a lot of great people who have turned into dear friends. Once my grandson graduated, he went to Texas Tech University to play football his freshman year. Weekends were trips to TTU football games. He’s now at SMU (no football) in the Cox School of Business. So now I’m following TTU, SMU and LSU football. Fortunately, my daughter lives 10 miles away in one direction and my granddaughter is 10 miles away in another direction so I get to stay close to them, my granddogs and grandcat. My son lives in San Antonio so a visit with him is an easy trip.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Andrew Brown Park. I never tire of the trails and the events. Plus, it’s a great place to run into friends!
What do you enjoy the most about being involved in the community?
The people I have met and the projects I’ve been involved with. It’s amazing to me that I can run into people I met years ago on a project or in a group, and we can pick up where we left off. It makes me feel good — like I’ve contributed something to Coppell — when I see something that I was a part of.
Who or what inspires you?
My family. Both my parents were first generation Americans, and I grew up with strong values around God and country. Respect for diversity. Living below our means. Actions say more than words. Sharing of time, talent and resources. Both my parents were community volunteers and active in city government. They were my inspiration and taught by example.
What do you like to do in your free time?
For the past five years, I play weekly Mah Jongg with three very dear friends. We learned to play at the Coppell Senior Center. I also volunteer at Liberty Christian School where my grandson graduated in 2021. I’m a member of the Grandparents' Association and still active even though I have no grandchildren there. Weekly Bible Study with a group and daily Bible in a Year both keep me grounded and remind me what's really important. I workout with a personal trainer twice a week and with a small group that has been together for about five years.
How has Coppell helped make you into the person you are today?
Coppell has given me the opportunity to serve by sharing my time, talent and resources. I am rich with friends and experiences as a result of Coppell’s willingness to invite all to participate in the City.
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?
I’m serving on the Parks and Recreation Board and learn something new each time we have a meeting. This is my ninth year, and I never tire of the discussions from Board members, but I especially appreciate hearing from the community during the Citizens Forum. I would encourage any Citizen to attend a meeting either to make a comment/suggestion or just to sit in and learn about what the Park Department is working on. I’m a member of the Coppell Historical Society, serving on the Education Committee. This has been a real learning experience for me. There is a lot of Coppell history that as a 30-year resident of the city, I’m still learning about! Many members are walking history books. It was an eye-opener to learn about the Bethel School steps that were discovered on a resident's property and then being a part of working with the city to get the steps relocated to Heritage Park. I’m helping with the preparations to honor our Veterans at Rolling Oaks Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America event.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to get involved in the community?
Invite yourself to any activity you’re interested in. Attend meetings that you see announced on the city’s website, in eNews or any of the social media outlets. Always introduce yourself to people at a gathering and explain that you’re interested in learning about the group or the event. Just because you show up to an event doesn’t mean you have to commit to it; you’ll get a better picture of what is available to you.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
My favorite book is the one I started writing in 2019. It’s my daily Gratitude Journal. I keep the 5x7” journal on a kitchen counter so that I never miss an opportunity to write a couple of sentences describing what I’m grateful for that day. Sometimes it’s major (like a good report from the doctor). Other times it can be as simple as being able to sit on the patio and read. I enjoy randomly flipping through the Journal and being reminded about all there is to be grateful for.
