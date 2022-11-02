Election day is quickly approaching and there’s several items on the ballot that voters need to consider, so here are some things to know before you head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Check your registration status
Before heading to the polls, make sure you are registered to vote in the upcoming election. You can check your voter registration status by logging on to the Texas Secretary of State’s website. Unfortunately, the deadline to register to vote has already passed for the Nov. 8 election.
Voter ID requirements
When going to vote, you will be asked to present a photo ID at the polls. Texas voters can present a Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS, Texas Handgun License issued by DPS, United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph, United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph, or United States Passport (book or card).
Voting in person on Election Day differs by county and for North Texas, some counties allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling site while others require you to vote at a specific location. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and if you are in line to cast your vote after the polling place closes, you are still eligible to cast your vote. Take a look at eligible polling places for Coppell residents below.
Dallas County Main Polling Place:
Dallas County Elections Training Building 1460 Round Table Drive
Room #102
Dallas, TX 75247
Denton County Main Polling Place:
Denton County Elections Administration 701 Kimberly Drive
Denton, TX 76208
Coppell Town Center
255 E. Parkway Blvd, Atrium Coppell, TX 75019
Denton County Precinct 3124 (Villas at Lake Vista subdivision):
Victorious Life Church 2671 MacArthur Boulevard Lewisville, TX 75067
Denton County Precinct 3125 (Coppell Greens subdivision):
Vista Ridge Bible Fellowship 2345 TX 121 Business Auditorium
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wilson Elementary Gym
200 S Coppell Rd, Coppell 75019
Mockingbird Elementary Gym
300 Mockingbird Ln, Coppell 75019
Lakeside Elementary Gym
1100 Village Pkwy, Coppell 75019
Cottonwood Creek Elementary Gym
615 Minyard Dr, Coppell 75019
Riverchase Elementary Library Rm 201
272 S MacArthur Blvd, Coppell 75019
Special election information
The City of Coppell is holding a special election to adopt or reject two proposed propositions. Proposition A is for whether or not to continue the adoption of one-fourth of one percent sales and use tax to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets for a four (4) year period. Proposition B is for whether or not to continue the adoption of one-fourth of one percent sales and use tax for crime reduction programs for a ten (10) year period.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.