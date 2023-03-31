A conversation on the future of Old Town Coppell was held on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Senior and Community Center where city leadership shared development goals and citizens expressed their ideas for the area.
Redevelopment was a main topic for the future of Old Town when it comes to demolition, moving structures, attracting new businesses, and planned development processes. Roughly 70 acres of land has been developed or redeveloped since 1996 in the city, which excludes roadways.
A member from The Retail Coach came to present at the meeting to discuss retail market trends and the outlook for Old Town Coppell. The Retail Coach is a national retail consulting, market research and development firm that combines strategy, technology and creative expertise to develop and deliver high-impact retail recruitment and development strategies to local governments, chambers of commerce and economic development organizations.
Mixed-use retail developments are continuing to thrive by combining retail offerings with ever-changing consumer preferences that promote live, work, play, shop destinations, said Charles Parker, project director.
The company looked at foot-traffic trends when it comes to Old Town Coppell and found that 1,538,044 total visitors came to the area in the past 12 months. When it comes to hourly foot traffic, Old Town falls short in after-work visitations to the area, which is much lower compared to other downtown districts in North Dallas that have similar components as Old Town.
During the meeting, citizens were asked to participate in a tabletop discussion to help city leadership decide what direction to go in for the future of Old Town. Questions included “Has the Old Town area achieved what it was designed to achieve? What is your vision for Old Town in 10 years? What must go right for the city to achieve your vision? What can’t go wrong for the city to achieve your vision?”
An overwhelming number of residents agree that the Old Town area has not achieved what it was designed to achieve and shared many different perspectives on what they wanted for the future of Old Town. Many citizens shared that they wanted Old Town Coppell to be a reflection of the city’s heritage and bring in more restaurants and retail, while still not being driven by developers.
Citizens also expressed a desire for more socialization in Old Town in regards to bringing in more choices and more variety to help drive attendance in the area. One major concern that the mayor had was how Coppell isn’t so much of a destination and only people from the area visit Old Town compared to Downtown McKinney or other local downtown areas that bring in people from across the metroplex, according to data from The Retail Coach.
Coppell City Council members in attendance mentioned they are aiming to bring in more people through the Discover Coppell advertising campaign that they released in December 2022, but are still aiming to achieve a regional reach.
Another unexpected item discussed was about alcohol laws in Old Town Coppell. Residents expressed wanting to be able to drink while watching their children play on the playgrounds in the area.
City council addressed this and stated that an election generated by citizens would have to occur. This would require a petition, specific language, and 30 days to get the required number of signatures, however there are alcohol laws in place that are guided by the state and it’s not a local issue.
City council officials also spoke on ways to bring in more people to Old Town through festivals and other community events, not only through the library, the arts center, and the chamber, but through the city itself.
City council decided to put an agenda item on a future city council meeting when it comes to coming up with a vision for the future of Old Town Coppell and what is possible in making that happen.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.