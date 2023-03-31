A conversation on the future of Old Town Coppell was held on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Senior and Community Center where city leadership shared development goals and citizens expressed their ideas for the area.

Redevelopment was a main topic for the future of Old Town when it comes to demolition, moving structures, attracting new businesses, and planned development processes. Roughly 70 acres of land has been developed or redeveloped since 1996 in the city, which excludes roadways.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

