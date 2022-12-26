The selection of our annual top 10 sports stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question as to what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the first five installments of the top 10 sports stories from the past year for the Coppell Gazette.
10. Jost swims to school record in girls 500 free
Former Coppell head swim coach Amanda Ross described junior Katelyn Jost as a “calm, casual type of person,” but knows what she needs to do and how to do it.
Jost’s laser-sharp focus has been a constant ever since she first stepped into the pool for Coppell. The Coppell junior has been one of the top long-distance performers for the Cowboys during the past couple of seasons. She reached new heights at the end of last season.
Jost broke the school record in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle multiple times. She put her best foot forward at the Class 6A state swimming championships in Austin. Jost placed 13th in the prelims with a new personal-best time of 4:57.97.
It was a performance that Jost will not soon forget.
This season, Jost has her sights not only set on improving on her time in the 500, but also to be a top performer in the 200 freestyle. She focused most of her attention in the 500 last season but will be putting her best foot forward in both events this season.
Jost first took up swimming four years ago after giving basketball a try. She competes for a club team in Flower Mound and also participated in the 18U Speedo Junior National Championships.
9. Carrell, Husain medal at state wrestling tournament
Coppell senior Scout Carrell has improved every year that she has competed in the 6A state wrestling tournament.
As a sophomore, she won a state match for the first time. Last season, Carrell not only had four wins, but earned a spot on the medal stand after she wrestled to fifth place in the 119-pound weight class division at the Berry Center on Feb. 19.
And how Carrell overcame adversity was truly inspiring. After she was pinned by Northwest Eaton’s Neelie Parker in the quarterfinals, Carrell three of her last four matches, capped by a second-period pin of San Antonio Lee’s Crystal Venegas in the fifth-place match.
Carrell was one of two state placers for Coppell.
Alum Maria Husain, who came into the state tournament with a 32-0 record, placed sixth at 95 pounds. She won her first two matches but an injury that she sustained in the semifinals forced her to forfeit each of her last two matches.
Sophomore Piper Carrell was also a state qualifier.
8. Patel, Patton place third in state tennis tournament
Coppell alum Vinay Patel and senior Lindsay Patton brought a lot of joy to head coach Rich Foster in his final season as the team’s head coach.
What was a highly successful season for Patel and Patton concluded with a third-place finish in mixed doubles at the 6A state tournament in San Antonio.
Patel and Patton went 1-1.
The day started with a two-hour rain delay. After the lengthy delay, the pair squared off with Austin Vandegrift’s Claire Logeman and Nico Montoya. Coppell overcame a sluggish start to earn a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win in a match that lasted more than two hours.
It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles in 2017.
7. Cowgirl volleyball makes return to playoffs
One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, Coppell righted the ship.
Led by first-year Cowgirls head coach and Coppell alum Robyn Ross, Coppell finished with a 35-12 record and qualified for the postseason after finishing in third place in District 6-6A.
Although its season abruptly ended in a three-set loss to Denton Guyer, Coppell has a bright future with Ross now guiding the same program that she once played for.
The Cowgirls were led offensively by senior outside hitter Skye LaMendola. LaMendola, a team captain, was named the 6-6A hitter of the year after she logged 524 kills, 21 aces, 40 blocks and 437 digs.
LaMendola was one of three Cowgirls to earn a district superlative.
Senior libero Sabina Frosk recorded 780 digs, 69 assists and 39 aces to earn the district’s defensive player of the year. Senior setter Taylor Young was rewarded with the 6-6A setter of the year after she logged a whopping 1,179 assists to accompany 376 digs, 82 kills, 49 aces and 21 blocks.
6. Coppell girls golf finishes in sixth place in 6A
Although Coppell underwent a change at the top with Gary Beyer taking over for Jan Bourg as Cowgirls head girls golf coach, the team’s drive for success never wavered.
Coppell qualified for the 6A state tournament for the second straight season after placing third in the Region I-6A Tournament with a two-day score of 632.
The Cowgirls finished in sixth place at state. Coppell’s score of 613 was the exact same as last year, when the Cowgirls pulled a miraculous rally on the second day of the tournament, only to finish one stroke short of earning third place and a trophy for their efforts.
Coppell alum and University of Texas-San Antonio freshman Lauren Rios carded a two-day score of 150 with rounds of 73 and 77 to finish in a tie for 20th overall.
Senior Kirstin Angosta, a TCU pledge who transferred from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) to Coppell earlier this year, took 30th with a 152.
