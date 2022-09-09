On Sept. 24, the City of Coppell will play host to its first Youth Allies Pilot Program, aimed at building relationships, fostering belonging and talking about inclusiveness.
The City of Coppell is partnering with DiversityWealth LLC to offer a version of the Allies in Community program, but to students in the Coppell Independent School District. This pilot program spawned from the Allies in Community adult program, which started in 2018, City of Coppell Allyship Specialist Lacy McKinney said.
Over the summer, McKinney said the city did focus groups with students and parents where they talked about starting a program for the students in Coppell ISD. They talked about what challenges youth face in the community and how students can learn from the program.
“They were building relationships and fostering belonging and talking about inclusiveness and just understanding how to build bridges within the community,” she said. “They started to talk about the need to have youth understand these concepts of allyship and so that’s where the youth program came from. It’s built from adults seeing the need to be able to pass this rich knowledge onto the youth in the community.”
The main goal of the program is to see what kids come out learning and understanding and taking forward into their daily lives, she said. It’s hard to say whether this program will become annual and depends on the actual launch, McKinney added.
“We are trying to understand the true need and seeing if what we are developing will fulfill that gap, which is why we’re calling this a pilot program,” she said. “From there, we’ll be able to collect the data, get that understanding, ask the question, and then go into developing the next phase of the program. It’s really hard to say whether it’s going to become an annual program.”
Applications for the program have already closed, but for students who applied, they will be invited to the pilot program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24. Students in grades 9 through 12 were eligible to apply for the program and it will have 40 participants. It is a one-day workshop and takes place at the Cozby Library and Community Commons.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
