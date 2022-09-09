Youth Allies program

On Sept. 24, the City of Coppell will play host to its first Youth Allies Pilot Program, aimed at building relationships, fostering belonging and talking about inclusiveness.

The City of Coppell is partnering with DiversityWealth LLC to offer a version of the Allies in Community program, but to students in the Coppell Independent School District. This pilot program spawned from the Allies in Community adult program, which started in 2018, City of Coppell Allyship Specialist Lacy McKinney said.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

