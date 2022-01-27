The podcast reports that between 2010 and 2020, the Dallas-Fort Worth region grew by 1.3 million people, and a lot of that growth came from corporate relocations. There are now 44 Fortune 1,000 companies in the region, the podcast reports, but only 16 of them within the city of Dallas. In the past 5 years, Toyota North America, Jacobs Engineering, the McKesson health company, CBRE real estate and Charles Schwab all moved their HQs to the suburbs of Dallas.
Said Mayor Johnson to Freakonomics Radio, "As the mayor of Dallas, I have to be supportive, of course, of any win that the region gets in terms of a corporate relocation, but it really, really makes a difference whether or not that relocation occurs in the city of Dallas."
